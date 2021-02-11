Sadly, we have lost another Islander. Tim and I were so sorry to hear that Shirley Stringer Sonner passed away last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her daughters, Venea, Sabrina and Karen, and the whole family.
This Sunday is Valentine’s Day, in case you need to make some reservations, or make a dash for a gift or card. Also, Monday is Presidents’ Day, for those of you that get the long weekend. I know I’m looking forward to it! With the forecasted weather, we all may end up with a long weekend.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Betty Smith and Annie Podolak, and also to Braelynn Calhoun, who will be 7 on Valentine’s Day. Happy anniversary, today, to Steve and Shannon Burden. Hope you all have a great “special” day!
I know it’s early, but Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations has a new vendor that is selling Easter items for $1 or less. Check them out, and be ready ahead of time for Easter (which falls on April 4th)! Red’s is at 255 W. Main St., in the strip mall, and their number is 270-673-7033.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Feb. 4-5, 1951) — Sacramento ‘coon hunters held a ‘coon, mutton and spare-ribs barbecue at Toby Hoagland’s hardware store Friday night. Alfred Miller was head chef, with Weldon Miller and Thurman Turley as assistants. Those attending from Island included Ned Penrod, Ray Hughes, Leamon Eaton, Maurice Everly, and Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher Miller. Mrs. Hubert Hinant, Cincinnati, Ohio is a guest of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Blades and Mrs. Roy Hancock. Mrs. J.C. Shutt attended Farm and Home week at Lexington last week. Mrs. Thad Bidwell and Mrs. Lloyd Underwood were in Owensboro Saturday. Mrs. J.M. Kirtley and Mrs. John F. Hughart were in Owensboro Tuesday. James Ike Shutt, a student at Western Kentucky State College, Bowling Green, has been a guest of Clarence Shutt and family. Miss Mary B. Cooke, a University of Kentucky student, visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Will J. Cooke. Mr. and Mrs. Owsley Taylor and sons, Jerry and Henry Glenn, were in Owensboro Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Rickard and daughter, Cheryl, visited Pvt. Tommy Rector at Camp Breckinridge. Pvt. Hugh Ike Eaton, Camp Breckinridge, visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Almon Eaton. The “Island P-TA will sponsor an old fashioned pie and soup supper at the Island school (on School St.) beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. An amateur contest will start at 8 p.m., which will be open to young and old. Any kind of music, or singing, will be welcome. Prizes will be awarded the winners.”
And Feb. 11, 1951 — “Residents of Island and Livermore, and persons who travel Highway 75 (now 431) between Owensboro, Central City and points on over to the Tennessee border, are looking forward to opening of bids next Friday for the improvement of 2.571 miles of that highway from the Green river bridge at Livermore to Island. The planned construction would reroute Highway 75 from the bridge to Island and would eliminate, as far as it is concerned, one highway crossing of L & N railroad tracks and also the ‘turtle-back’ wooden bridge that crosses L & N tracks in Island. The bridge in Island has been a traffic hazard for many years, and its elimination has been sought by local and other groups. Much of the work on getting the improvement has been done by the Livermore Chamber of Commerce. A large amount of grading must be done to place the road’s new location to the east of its present route. It will also be higher than the present road (Old Livermore Road) which is closed when Green river floods.”
“Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.” ~ Jesus (As found in John 15:4.) Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
