I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Larry Earl Howard, who passed away last week. May you all be comforted in the weeks and months ahead.
Steve Kendrick Lane, Go Big Time Art owner and muralist, has completed painting “Island’s one-room schoolhouse,” where Main St., School St. and Old Livermore Road meet. It’s a great improvement to that corner. Thanks so much, Steve! Next up is taking care of landscaping and roofing, as time permits. If anyone would like to help with the Island School Memorial Project, please mail your donations to Friends of Island, c/o Scott Hillard, Box 106, Island, KY 42350.
And speaking of Steve Kendrick Lane, he does fantastic work on murals, as evidenced by our Island mural on N. 1st St and Main. He has a bunch of pictures of his murals—both indoor and outdoor ones—on his Facebook page, “Go Big Time Art.” Now, with the super-hot days of summer already here, it’s a great time to have Steve paint some interior walls, such as an accent wall, in churches, the library, restaurants, retail stores, nurseries, you name it. If you don’t have Facebook, I’m sure he has a portfolio of his work that he can show you. Give Steve a call at 270-836-2090.
Celebrating a birthday this week is Marilyn Kirtley, who was born on the 4th of July! And celebrating wedding anniversaries are David & Elaine Wright; Greg & Barb Gardner; and Martin & Marianne Eaton. Martin & Marianne will celebrate their 40th on July 6th. Congratulations to all of the couples, and I wish everyone a wonderful “special” day!
For those that say there isn’t a thing to do, on Sunday, July 4th, Livermore will host an “Independence Day Celebration.” The activities begin at 4:45 p.m., with a Parade of decorated bicycles and golf carts down Main St., then the Food Booths open at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be both a Watermelon Eating Contest for adults and children, and Music, featuring the band “Loose Wheel,” will begin. A Street Dance is down for 6:45 p.m., Bingo at 7:30, and Fireworks will round out the evening at 9 p.m. Sounds like there’s something for everyone. Hope to see you down on the riverfront!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (July 3, 1986) — Katie Beth Howell, age three, of Island was crowned “Little Miss Summer Festival” after taking the three-year-old division in a preliminary round. The pageant was held June 26 at the Livermore School. Katie, the daughter of Kyle and Joan Howell, was escorted by Kirtley Wigginton, age five, also of Island. Kirtley is the son of Ricky and Elizabeth Wigginton. Others competing from Island were Christen Natalie Lamb, five, escorted by Justin Heath Dame, five. ~ Allen Jarvis, of Nuckols, and the Leon Hillard family spent the weekend at Kentucky Lake. Betty Barber recently returned home from Mobile, AL and brought her daughter Lora Henderson and her children Camden Neil and Camilla Anne home with her for a visit. Allen and Harriet Jobe spent June 29 at Slaughters. There will be a homecoming dinner at the Buttonsberry Baptist Church on July 13 at noon. Singing will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature Goldilocks and Betty Gross.
“Do not ask God what He can do for you, but ask God what you can do for Him.” — Wishing everyone a safe Fourth of July, and a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.