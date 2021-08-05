Last week’s McLean County News had a Chamber of Commerce magazine inside. Some of you may have noticed that under Festivals and Events it mentioned, for the Wooden Bridge Festival, that the bridge was disassembled in 1985 (it was actually 1997), and that the Island Community Development Association raised the money and got grants to reassemble the wooden bridge, and build a park around it. That should have said that it was the Island Heritage Council, as they were the ones that held countless fundraisers, and worked on grants to get the bridge reassembled, and also bought the land, and had the park and walking trail put in. They accomplished their goals, after a lot of hard work, and Island is richer for them having done so!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tanner Eaton, Garrett Edmonds, Adam Coin, Bernie Crumbaker, Nick Ashby, Shannon Burden and Navada “Baylo” Davis. Happy Birthday to each one of you!!
Thanks to Lillie Davis for coming out and handing me some cold water to drink when we were picking up litter in Island last week. Thanks, also, to Beth Taylor for picking up litter on Morris Road before I got out there. I wondered why there were just a few small pieces of litter when I walked it. We appreciate it, Lillie and Beth! Tim and I walked for the McLean County History Museum this year, with the Trash for Cash program. We finished up on Saturday, having walked about 12 miles—mostly in and around Island.
God’s House of Hope (the only food bank serving all of McLean County) will have a meeting in September to decide when to restart their monthly Fish Fry fundraiser. They were ready to give it a try, but with COVID numbers rising, were wise to give it a little while longer to see how things go. If you’re able to help them out in the meantime, please send a donation to: GHOH, PO Box 23, Island KY, 42350. Any donation amount is greatly appreciated!
The next Island Community Development Association meeting will be Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. If you’d like to help out at the Wooden Bridge Festival, join the ICDA or have ideas for the festival, please come to the meeting!
I was very happy the McLean County News printed a list of Ag Fair 4-H winners and participants in last week’s edition. It’s good to see how many people are winning, and maybe we can give them some more competition next year.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Aug. 8, 1991) — The Methodist church has a new pastor, Bro. Ray Brinegar and his wife, Carolyn. They are really enjoying Island and are looking forward to good things in the community. The Baptist church has found a new minister, Arthur Morris. His first Sunday is Aug. 18. Leon and Patty Maddox talked with their family Sunday. They are working hard and learning a lot about missionary life. They will return to Island on Aug. 16. Audrey Morris spent two weeks in Prattville, Ala. with Dennis, Connie and Michael Morris. Then Connie and Michael came here and visited with family and friends. Sue and Jim Markwell visited friends at Kentucky Lake this past weekend. ~ A mission group from the Methodist church returned recently from Cove, Ariz., where they helped in the construction of a church on the Navajo reservation. They helped hang and finish some sheetrock and did some painting and various other jobs. Marcia Everly, Libby Trunnell, Jenny Everly, and Jessie, Lisa and Chad Johnson from the Island Methodist Church and Sharisa Beck from Worthington Chapel Methodist Church were part of the group. The trip was a big success and was said to be wonderful.
“Sleep in peace. God is awake.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
