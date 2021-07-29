Remember, everyone that Bridge View Pizzeria is scheduled to open for breakfast this coming Monday, Aug. 2, at 5 a.m., and breakfast is available until 10 a.m. each day (Monday through Saturday). Let’s be sure and give them some breakfast business!
I’m sure that many of you have seen the one-room “schoolhouse” at Main St. and School St. It now boasts a shiny new red roof, and flowers in front, around the flagpole. It all looks so nice! Some people have asked if it’s a museum. It’s not a museum, but just a beautified spot to remind Islanders of the schools that were once here. The flagpole is from the Island School on 431, and there will be a few more items from the schools out front. For info on all of the schools that were here, you can check out the McLean County History Museum at 540 Main St., Calhoun. It’s open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also call the museum at 270-499-5033.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Nada Bradshaw, Eric Parham, Bro. Chad Rafferty and Talenia Baldwin. Wishing you all a fantastic “special” day!
McLean County Praying Together is a Facebook page that has a different McLean County pastor on each night at 8 p.m. They read Scripture, and then pray, and if you wish, you can type in your prayer requests, so that those viewing (or watching later) can pray for those requests. You can go to that Facebook page anytime to see videos that were previously recorded. If you’re online, tune in one night and check it out!
Please continue to remember God’s House of Hope, until they can return to their Fish Fry fundraisers. If you’re able to, please send a donation to them at GHOH, PO Box 23, Island, KY 42350. A donation in any amount is appreciated, and helps them continue to serve all of McLean County!
If you would like to reserve a booth for the Island Wooden Bridge Fest, please contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264. Arts & Crafts booths are $10, and Food booths are $25. The Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 11.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (July 29, 1976) — “Island Defies Tomcats” — Women from Island invaded Calhoun Friday, July 23, launched a successful attack on the Rumsey Tomcats, and captured their foe 12-5. Homeruns for the night included Lydia Taylor hitting for Island. ~ “Island Cooks Jays” — The Island women got a taste of victory Monday, July 26, as they began the district softball tournaments by getting the Sacramento Jays tucked under their belt 13-8. Team manager and pitcher, Lydia Taylor, was pleased with the win, saying that it was a good game all the way around, with good officials and good sportsmanship.
And 20 years ago (July 26, 2001) — In the McLean County Tournament, Second Place went to the Island Lady Gators and Third Place to the Island Lady Eagles. The Island Lady Gators included: Skylar Howard, Whitney Askins, Jenna Price, Whitney Gardner, Cecily Logsdon, Becca Cox, Hanna Presley, Cinnamon Ashby, Amy Cox, Celeste Logsdon, Coti Chambers, Marissa Humphrey, and Stephanie Mason. The coaches were Teddy Conrad and Jill Askins. The Island Lady Eagles were: Shrina Chappell, Tori Hinton, Sara Bolton, Lezlie Miller, Erika Calvert, Katie Baughn, Amanda Bolton, Allison Tucker, Whitney Walker, Lauren Sweeney, Allison Igleheart, and Jordan Freels. The coaches were Kara Bolton and Bobby Bolton.
“Feel puzzled? Is God your missing Peace?” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.