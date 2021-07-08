Last Friday was a beautiful day — great for opening the windows at home, and enjoying a cool breeze after some hot and humid days. Lots of rain earlier in the week certainly helped the vegetable gardens, and the farmers were probably thankful for it, too. On July 4th we went to the Independence Day Celebration in Livermore, and they had a great turnout of people. We saw the decorated bicycle and golf cart parade, and made it to the pavilion in time to hear that Artie & Paige Chandler and family won 1st Place in the decorated golf cart category. Although the whole family was in the cutest garb, we feel that Artie’s red, white and blue bib overalls might have swayed the judges just a bit! We ate, and then listened to the band, Loose Wheel, and enjoyed the fireworks. Hope every one of you enjoyed your 4th, as well!
Thanks to muralist Steve Kendrick Lane for donating bushes to go around the “one room schoolhouse” after he painted it. They are a very nice touch!
Well, here’s a sign that things are returning to normal! Island Masonic Lodge #743 will be having a Community Breakfast this Saturday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. On the menu are homemade biscuits & gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, milk & juice. Donations happily accepted. The location is 325 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431), Island—across the street from Island City Hall. Be sure not to miss it!
The following weekend there will be a Benefit Fundraiser for Brett McPherson. It will be held Saturday, July 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park. Brett is a long-time resident of Livermore, is a husband and dad, and has served as a Paramedic for many years for McLean County EMS and Owensboro. He is now battling cancer for the second time, and needs our help. All proceeds from the benefit will go to the McPherson family to help with medical bills and daily life finances. Food for sale will include chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, nachos, popcorn and beverages, as well as homemade desserts from Midnight Momma Sweets & Treats. There will be AR-15 raffle tickets for sale, a silent auction, games, jail, hair paint, and much more. Music will be provided by a live band, the “Just Put Together Band,” featuring Jug Howell. There will also be a Corn Hole Tournament; the cost is $40 per team or $20 per person. To sign up for the tournament, please contact Barb Gardner at 270-499-0142, or Jennifer Hamilton at 270-499-0596. Please come out to Wooden Bridge Park on July 17 and show your support!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Paula Brown, Robbie Bragg, Michael Blades, Dana Blades and Vickie Parham. Those celebrating anniversaries are Tommy & Janet Calvert and David & Annie Podolac. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 70 years ago (July 8, 1951) — Mr. and Mrs. Sam Powers, Owensboro, were guests of Mrs. Martine Hughart and family, Wednesday. Mr. and Mrs. Terry Blades and son, Kenneth, are on a trip through the Great Smoky Mountains. Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Rickard and daughter, Cheryl, have gone to visit friends in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Owens and daughters, Anna Ruth and Jeannene, of Prenter, W. Va., are guests of Mrs. Fairy Markwell and Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Weightman. Armin Powell has returned from Louisville, where he has been a guest of Mr. and Mrs. Courtland Calvert and son. Mr. and Mrs. Herman Gross, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Hopkins, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison, and Mrs. Ed Harvey were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Hendrick and Mrs. Hipps Saturday. Oscar Rector, the Rev. Joe Prather and their guests, L.H. Whittle, Harold Whittle and Curtis Bloomer, Indianapolis, have gone on a fishing trip to Kentucky Lake.
“The way to Heaven: Turn right, go straight.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
