My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Clara Sue Whitaker, who passed away last week. May you all be comforted in the weeks and months ahead.
Since McLean County is back as a red county on the KY incidence rate map, we may be in for more changes again. I certainly hope we will not need to cancel events in the near future, but that remains to be seen. I will keep you posted here, and you can find up-to-date info on the “Friends of Island, Kentucky” Facebook page. You can also get in touch with me. My contact info is at the end of this article.
Belated birthday greetings to Aethel Carlisle, Jerry Hughes and Brad Hughes! Celebrating birthdays this week are Tommy Morris and Jeannine Vandiver, and celebrating an anniversary are Wayne & Melissa Morris. Wishing you all a very special day!
Kenzie Tomes, who recently graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a B.A. in Communications and English, joined the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce staff in June. Her position at the Chamber is Communications & Events Coordinator. Congratulations, Kenzie!
There will be a Revival this Friday and Saturday night (Aug. 13-14), starting at 6 p.m. both nights. Friday night will be Bro. Steven Case, and Saturday night will be Bro. Jonathan Skipworth—both bringing some powerful words from the Lord. Weather permitting, the Revival will be under the Island Wooden Bridge. Bring a lawn chair and come on out! If there’s inclement weather, the Revival will be held at Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center, in the strip mall on Main Street in Island.
Planning a Labor Day weekend get-together, or just want some food for the family for a couple of days—that you didn’t have to cook? Well, William Davis, owner of “An Ole Cowboy at the Cross Bar-B-Que & Custom Cooking” is once again taking presale orders for smoked Boston butts—now through Aug. 28. Pickup is Sept. 4 in Island and Owensboro. Place your orders now by calling 270-314-3734.
After starting breakfast service at 5 a.m. for a week, Bridge View Pizzeria has changed up their start time. Breakfast is now offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Be sure and check them out. With so few restaurants in the county serving breakfast, let’s keep it going at Bridge View Pizzeria!
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Aug. 12, 1971) — Mr. and Mrs. James Eaton spent last weekend in Louisville. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Neal of Louisville were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Drake this weekend. Mesdames Orpha Neal, Ella Loyd, Susie Kirtley and Maud Quisenberry of Livermore spent Wednesday with Mrs. Gertrude Ferguson in Owensboro. Jim R. McMillan and Keitha Nevitt have returned to East St. Louis, Illinois after visiting their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Payne. Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal entertained the Senior MYF with a watermelon feast Sunday evening.
“The Bible is God’s prescription for the health of your soul.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
