My condolences go out to the family and friends of Lisa Brown-Hewlett, who passed away March 9. I pray the Lord will comfort you all during this sad time.
It has been one year, this month, since God’s House of Hope (GHOH) had their last Fish Fry fundraiser. Please consider donating to them, if you’re able to. You can send donations to GHOH, PO Box 23, Island KY 42350. If you need to contact GHOH, please call 270-486-3886. In addition to GHOH giving out food to county folks in need, the McLean County Help Office also has food, as well as clothing for those in need in the area. They are open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and they’re located at 225 Hill St., Livermore.
Pat Freels won the GBO 13 (the 13th Annual Gasser Blowout) at the Atmore Dragway in Alabama on March 6. A field of 67 gassers (hot rods) showed up for the event, and Pat walked away with the trophy. Congratulations, Pat Freels, and all the best at your upcoming event!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Katie Head and Karen Wheeldon, and anniversary greetings go out to Raleigh and Joann Everly, as well as Pos and Linda Colburn. Wishing you all a great day!
Kip’s 2 Go has added some new items to their menu. They are: Mini Tacos (with cheese sauce included); Chuckwagons; and Tenderloins. Call 270-486-1999 to place an order. They’re located at 525 Adams Ave. (in the old Mid-Town building), and they’re open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (March 18, 1976) — Donna Nall of Route 1, Island, a senior chemistry major at Kentucky Wesleyan College, has been selected as a member of the first-year class entering the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in August 1976. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Nall of Island, Miss Nall is a graduate of Livermore High School. Mrs. Chester Humphrey was a guest of Mrs. Charles Jarvis, in Nuckols, Monday of last week. Joann Cobb and Raleigh Everly, Jr. will be united in marriage at the United Methodist Church, Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., March 20. The Rev. Harry Lewes will perform the ceremony. Everyone invited. (Happy 45th!) Mrs. Frances Stewart of Calhoun R.F.D. and Mrs. Gladys Woosley of Livermore visited Mrs. Mae Woodward, Friday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Elmore enjoyed having several of their friends drop by to visit them. Mr. Elmore has just had back surgery, and Mrs. Elmore fell at her home and received a badly sprained ankle. Mrs. John Howard and Mrs. Terry Blades brought them their lunch one day, and Mrs. Mae Woodward, Mrs. Johnnie Everly, Mrs. Ernestine Everly, Mrs. Maurice Everly and Mrs. Deutzy Shutt visited her. Mrs. Norman Hughes and Mrs. Mike Gabbard visited Ila’s sister, Miss Mae Hughes, Friday in Louisville. Mae took them through the Appliance Park at the General Electric Plant. They enjoyed it very much. Mr. and Mrs. Jesse (Pick) Daniels and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison fished two days last week at Lake Barkley.
“It is not about religion, it is about a relationship with God.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
My condolences go out to the family and friends of Lisa Brown-Hewlett, who passed away March 9th. I pray the Lord will comfort you all during this sad time.
It has been one year, this month, since God’s House of Hope (GHOH) had their last Fish Fry fundraiser. Please consider donating to them, if you’re able to. You can send donations to GHOH, PO Box 23, Island KY 42350. If you need to contact GHOH, please call 270-486-3886. In addition to GHOH giving out food to county folks in need, the McLean County Help Office also has food, as well as clothing for those in need in the area. They are open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and they’re located at 225 Hill St., Livermore.
Pat Freels won the GBO 13 (the 13th Annual Gasser Blowout) at the Atmore Dragway in Alabama on March 6. A field of 67 gassers (hot rods) showed up for the event, and Pat walked away with the trophy. Congratulations, Pat Freels, and all the best at your upcoming event!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Katie Head and Karen Wheeldon, and anniversary greetings go out to Raleigh and Joann Everly, as well as Pos and Linda Colburn. Wishing you all a great day!
Kip’s 2 Go has added some new items to their menu. They are: Mini Tacos (with cheese sauce included); Chuckwagons; and Tenderloins. Call 270-486-1999 to place an order. They’re located at 525 Adams Ave. (in the old Mid-Town building), and they’re open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (March 18, 1976) — Donna Nall of Route 1, Island, a senior chemistry major at Kentucky Wesleyan College, has been selected as a member of the first-year class entering the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in August 1976. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Nall of Island, Miss Nall is a graduate of Livermore High School. Mrs. Chester Humphrey was a guest of Mrs. Charles Jarvis, in Nuckols, Monday of last week. Joann Cobb and Raleigh Everly, Jr. will be united in marriage at the United Methodist Church, Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., March 20. The Rev. Harry Lewes will perform the ceremony. Everyone invited. (Happy 45th!) Mrs. Frances Stewart of Calhoun R.F.D. and Mrs. Gladys Woosley of Livermore visited Mrs. Mae Woodward, Friday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Elmore enjoyed having several of their friends drop by to visit them. Mr. Elmore has just had back surgery, and Mrs. Elmore fell at her home and received a badly sprained ankle. Mrs. John Howard and Mrs. Terry Blades brought them their lunch one day, and Mrs. Mae Woodward, Mrs. Johnnie Everly, Mrs. Ernestine Everly, Mrs. Maurice Everly and Mrs. Deutzy Shutt visited her. Mrs. Norman Hughes and Mrs. Mike Gabbard visited Ila’s sister, Miss Mae Hughes, Friday in Louisville. Mae took them through the Appliance Park at the General Electric Plant. They enjoyed it very much. Mr. and Mrs. Jesse (Pick) Daniels and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison fished two days last week at Lake Barkley.
“It is not about religion, it is about a relationship with God.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.