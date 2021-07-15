The Island Masonic Lodge’s Community Breakfast last Saturday was the place to be. There was a full parking lot, and a steady stream of people. It was nice to see so many folks there, and be able to visit with those that we don’t get an opportunity to see that often. The Masons do a fine job, and I know they work hard to put this on. Thanks, guys! If you missed out this time, be sure and come to the next one!
The place to be this coming Saturday, July 17, is the Benefit Fundraiser for Brett McPherson. It will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Island Wooden Bridge Park. Brett is a Livermore resident, husband and father, who has served as a Paramedic for many years for McLean County EMS and Owensboro. He’s battling cancer for the second time, and needs our help. All proceeds from the benefit will go to the McPherson family to help with medical bills and daily life finances. Food for sale will include chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, nachos, popcorn and beverages, as well as homemade desserts from Midnight Momma’s. There will be a live band featuring Jug Howell, a huge silent auction, games, dunking booth, a corn hole tournament, AR-15 raffle tickets for sale, and much more! To sign up for the corn hole tournament, please contact Barb Gardner at 270-499-0142, or Jennifer Hamilton at 270-499-0596; the cost is $40 per team or $20 per person. Please come out on July 17 and show your support!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Gerry Bragg, Sharron Hillard, Andy Crumbaker and David Shocklee. Couples celebrating anniversaries are Jim & Vickie Parham, and Willie & Lori Jo Lee. I wish you all a great “special” day!
Some exciting news for Island is that Bridge View Pizzeria announced that they plan to start serving breakfast in the near future. When that happens, they plan to open at 6 a.m. each day. They are putting together a breakfast menu, and asked for input on their Facebook page. They are currently a non-smoking business, and plan to keep it that way, which will be great for those of us that cannot be around smoke, for one reason or another.
I was happy to read in last week’s news that Morris Road, here in Island, will be resurfaced this summer, as part of the county’s discretionary transportation funding they just received. Hopefully more roads in and around Island that need resurfacing, will be able to get that done soon.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (July 17, 1986) — The Asbury Class of the Island UMC held their July class meeting at J.D. and Cassie Hardison’s camp site on Lake Barkley. Those present were: J.D. and Cassie, Rev. and Mrs. Estil Casebier, Corinne Nall, Betty and Dick Barber, Mickey and Audrey Morris and Marvin and Audrey Sutherlin. Fish and all the trimmings were enjoyed. ~ Diane Cartwright, Diane Cabbage and Marilyn Burden have returned from Girls in Action Camp at Jonathan Creek Baptist Assembly on Lake Barkley, where they were counselors to girls from all over western Kentucky, from fourth through seventh grades. They report that they had a good time in meeting and making new friends. ~ A Haitian meal, as well as slides on Haiti, was presented at the Island Methodist Church by Gary Edmonds and Leon Maddox on July 12.
And 45 years ago (July 15, 1976) — The Island PTA and Community Development held their Ice Cream Supper at the Island Ball Diamond on July 9 and 10. The Ice Cream Supper was a great success for all involved. Their gross income was $2,437.37, to be evenly divided between the PTA and Community Development. (This sounds like something we should do again!) ~ And, speaking of the residents of the senior home in Calhoun appreciating prayers, visits and cards, this was said: “There is a group from Island and Livermore who visit this home, and you should hear them mention the joy and the pleasure this brings to them. Let us all remember kindness is produced by kindness. Certainly this kindness is deeply appreciated.” (Let’s please remember to call or send cards to shut-ins, and to visit when we are able to!)
“As the world turns crazy, turn to Jesus.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
