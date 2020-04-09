Hello everyone. I hope this finds you all social distancing and healthy. First off, let me tell you about a couple of cancellations:
The God’s House of Hope Fish Fry for this month has been canceled, due to the current health concerns, and as instructed by the governor to maintain social distancing. As most of you know, the monthly fish fry is a fundraiser for this organization, which is our county food bank. They provide food to a lot of people in McLean County each week, and they also distribute food to several churches in our county that have food distribution ministries. With an increase in the number of people currently in need, and not being able to hold this fundraiser, please consider supporting their efforts by mailing a donation, in any amount, to: GHOH, PO Box 23, Island KY 42350.
Also canceled is the Island Community Development Assn Easter Egg Hunt, originally scheduled for this Saturday. We were very sorry to have to cancel that, and hope to do something for the children in the future. Note that the McLean County Help Office will be giving away a limited number of Easter baskets, for children 5th grade and younger, on April 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. You can come to the garage door at the side of the building and pick them up. The Help Office phone number is 270-278-5500.
Upcoming services for this Easter Sunday are as follows: Island Methodist Church is having an Easter Drive-in Sunrise Service at 6 a.m., by the cross behind the church. Everyone needs to remain in their vehicles. Also note that the church building will be closed, and no restrooms will be available. Island Baptist Church will have an Easter Drive-in Service at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot. Please remain in your vehicles with your family. Someone will be assisting you in where to park, and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart. Life Harvest Ministries will have an Easter Drive-in Service at 11 a.m., as well. This is in the parking lot in front of Bridge View Pizzeria.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Jerome Taylor, and a happy 60th to Tim Sheppard, who celebrates his big day on April 11. Happy 60th Anniversary to Leon and Sharron Hillard, who also celebrate their big day on April 11. Wishing you all a wonderful “special” day! (Note: The next paragraph does not pertain to you and the number of candles on your cakes!)
Burn ban — Just a reminder that a Daytime Burn Ban remains in effect across Kentucky. We are in the Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season, which started Feb. 15 and runs through April 30. No burning is permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. I have seen daytime fires around Island, and fines are very hefty, so beware!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Apr 10, 1975) — Kim Swift has been transferred from Fort Knox to Washington, D.C. He is with the armed forces and is studying to be a veterinarian. Bruce Moore and Beverly Ashby have gone into the milk business. They have two milk goats named Anna Bell and Ruth. See them for your milk supply. Dennis Morris spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Morris, Jr. Dennis is stationed at Fort Knox with the Army. Mrs. Larry Buckingham, Amy and Steven of Mayfield visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Lott, last week. Mr. and Mrs. O.V. Coffman of Louisville visited his mother, Mrs. Rollie Bishop and Mr. Bishop Saturday night. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Morris, Kevin and Karlen; Mr. and Mrs. Billy Davis and Kyle visited the Museum at Audubon Park in Henderson Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Don Howell and Patti; Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Ike Eaton and Roger; Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Smith, Cindy and Keith of Utica visited Mr. and Mrs. Sherwood Coke and family Friday night.
“Our saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart.” — Wishing everyone a blessed Easter!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.