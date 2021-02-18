Tim and I were, again, so sorry to hear of another Islander passing last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Harlan Johnson.
Belated birthday greetings to Joyce Rios, who celebrated her special day earlier this month, and to Leon Hillard, whose birthday was Monday, and who was hoping to celebrate over several days, and receive as many cakes. I hope that worked for you, Leon! Birthday greetings go out this week to Tommy Calvert, Terry Wetzel, Rachel Curry, Adam Wright, and Ronnie Joe Strong. Hope you all have a great day!
If you are like us, you received notice that the Sunday newspaper would now be delivered by mail. Very disconcerting, but I guess that’s what it’s coming to, as less people take the newspaper. It will be a sad day if newspapers go away entirely, as not everyone is online.
Kip’s 2 Go (in the old Mid-Town location) began their new winter hours, and is now open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week. That means they are now open on Mondays, as well. You can call your order in up until 8 p.m.! If you have not given them a try yet, be sure and check them out. We ordered from there last week. Tim got a Philly cheesesteak, and I got a shrimp basket. We will definitely go back! Their number is 270-486-1999.
This Saturday is recycling day in Island. Please take any cardboard, broken down, to the City Hall parking lot and place it in the recycling trailer there.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Feb. 1951) — Mrs. Alberta Maddox entertained with a party in honor of the 12th birthday of her daughter, Florence, Tuesday, Jan. 30. Refreshments were served. Guests were Miss Reta Sartain, Janie Sartain, Joyce Penrod, Mary Sue Drake, Janice Loyd, Ora Free, Betty Harrison, Margie Daniels, Martha Nall, Violet Bolton, Navada Wood, Artie Fay Wood, Charlene Payne, Shirley Gillim, Ethel Gillim, Louise Chambers, Reta Bowman, Ruth Eaton, Bonnie Miller, Doris Bolton, Jerry Bolton, Leon Maddox, Wanda Dillehay, Aethel Maddox, Florence Maddox, honoree, and Mrs. Flossie Bowman.
Also that month: “Pvt. June Brown, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. June Brown, of Island, is undergoing basic training at Camp Breckinridge where he is a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Pvt. Brown entered service last Dec. 15. For a number of years he served as a carrier for the Messenger and Inquirer at Island.”
“Problems? Don’t Facebook…seek God’s face and book.” — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
