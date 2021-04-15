Words cannot express how sad we are to have lost another Islander. Brian Ashby passed away last week, just two weeks after his father, Beverly Ashby passed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stacy, Jo Ann, Nick, Neil and Ann, as well as the rest of Brian’s family and friends. We are so very sorry for your loss, and pray that God will comfort you in the days, weeks and months to come.
Last Saturday was the first Baptist Men’s Breakfast in over a year, and the men enjoyed their time of fellowship together. On Sunday Bro. Chad had a great announcement at Island Baptist Church, and that was that two young brothers that attend the church have accepted Christ. We’re very excited for them, their family and the church. If any of the other Island/Buttonsberry churches would like me to announce something for their church, please contact me.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Barry Coin, Linda Wetzel, Sue Markwell and Gene “Rabbit” Gardner; and Happy Anniversary to Cheston & Halpen Hoover. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Apr. 13, 1961) — Joe Garst and Harold Nall have been discharged from the Army. Joe is attending school in Chicago. Miss Cora Ann Schindler spent Wednesday night with Mrs. Etha Penrod. Mrs. T.B. Barnard of Horse Branch spent Saturday with Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley. Miss Judith Moore of Bowling Green spent the weekend with her mother, Mrs. Archie Moore and aunts, Misses Cliffie and Nannie Brown. Mrs. Marie Markwell, Mr. and Mrs. James Markwell and children have returned from Detroit, where they visited Mr. and Mrs. Althea Markwell.
And 25 years ago (Apr. 11, 1996) — The community Easter egg hunt was a great success. A big thank you to the churches of Island and everyone who took part to help out. The children seemed to have a wonderful time hunting the 60 dozen prize-filled eggs, having snacks, and watching a movie. Thanks to Collin Eaton for sharing his movie with everyone. Over 100 children and parents attended. Leon and Patty Maddox are home visiting for a few months. They are in from Ghana, Africa where they do missionary work. An Island Community Development Pancake Breakfast will be held Sat., April 20 at the Resource Center from 6 to 10 a.m. Adults are $2.50 and children $1.50.
“Fake news, nope! Real news, the Bible!” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
