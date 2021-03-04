The last week ran the gamut from beautiful to gloomy weather, but looking at the forecast for March and April it appears we’re headed to summer in a hurry (and I do so like spring).
Birthday greetings go out this week Tim Taylor, Carrie Wright and Faye Johnson. Celebrating a wedding anniversary this week are Kyle and Melinda Davis. Congratulations! Wishing you all a great day!
Bridge View Pizzeria has added calzones and apple turnovers to their menu offerings. Tim gave them both a thumbs-up, and I had some of the apple turnover, and thought it was wonderful. I heated it up at home and put a scoop of ice cream on top. Great dessert! Give them a try, and remember—Bridge View Pizzeria delivers! Call 270-673-7038.
Sending prayers out for Dana Dickerson, owner of Twice-a-Day Café, as she recovers from a recent surgery.
Reminiscing 55 years ago (Mar. 3, 1966) — “Mrs. Herb Crum entertained with a bridal shower for Mrs. Donald Whitaker Saturday night. Those attending from here were Mesdames Deutzy Shutt, Florence Pollock, Irene Weightman, Ella Loyd, Reba Markwell, Nettie Mae Whitaker, Gola Everly, Cassie Bates Hardison, Eura Sonner, Eula Miller, Mae Everly, Margaret Eaton, Lelia Eaton, Louise Moore, Alberta Maddox, Sara Reynierson, and Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown.”
And 30 years ago (Mar. 7, 1991) — “Sunday afternoon guests of Mary Markwell and Mary Howell were Marvin Buckley and Frank Almon “Boo” Buckley. Jim and Guyneth Freels visited their daughter, Carol, in Lexington last week to celebrate her birthday. Joe Vandiver was the guest organist for the Island Methodist Church last Sunday. Brad Markwell celebrated his sixth birthday at ShowBiz Pizza in Owensboro. Those attending were Brandon and Lindsay Lancaster, Sarah Everly, Wayne and Ellanee Lancaster, Emily Bolton, Cindy Algood, Blake Markwell, Tim and Cheri Markwell and Sue and Jim Markwell. Medorah Everly and Mary Howard spent Tuesday in Owensboro.”
As an aside, I was just corresponding with a column writer, originally from Owensboro. Upon telling him I lived in Island, he had this to say, “I used to drive to Island just to go to the Dairy Freeze. The joke was that it’s the best restaurant on south Frederica.”
“When I am afraid, I put my trust in You.” — Psalm 56:3. Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
