My condolences go out to the family and friends of Mimi Denton, who passed away last week. It’s very sad that we have lost so many Islanders within the past month or so.
I hope everyone had a good Labor Day weekend. This coming Saturday would have been our Island Wooden Bridge Festival, and I know we’re all sorry that it, as with most other fests, had to be canceled. I expect we’ll have a really nice fest this time next year, weather permitting!
This Friday would have been our God’s House of Hope Fish Fry fundraiser, but it still cannot be held safely. For those wishing to donate to GHOH, any amount would be appreciated, so that they can continue to help out those less fortunate in McLean County, as they are the only food bank for the entire county. Please send any checks to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY, 42350, and thank you!
Island Baptist Church has begun their Youth Ministry on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. This is for students in middle school and high school only, and is a time of fellowship, food and Bible study.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Ricky Miller, Nancy Johnson, Wayne Curry, Becky Curry and Scott Hillard. Wishing each of you a very special day!
The Masons sold out all of their smoked chickens and pork butts last Saturday. I was unaware they had presold everything, so to those who showed up and were told there were none to buy, I am sorry. I did not get that information until afterwards, and so we were unable to buy anything, either.
Reminiscing 55 years ago (Sep. 9, 1965) — An entertaining addition to the Fair this year was the Little Miss McLean County contest. Thirty-seven girls from ages 3-6 entered. The winner was Markida Gaye Higgs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Higgs of Island, and she was sponsored by Green Valley Farm Supply. For first prize she won a doll and a trophy. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Blades, Mrs. Jessie Hinant (visiting from Cincinnati) and Mrs. Roy Hancock visited Kentucky Lake Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Everly, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Everly and children, Mrs. Ernestine Everly, Miss Mary Beth Crowe and Jerry Everly attended the Ellis reunion at Paducah Sunday.
And 25 years ago (Sep. 14, 1995) — Island UMC has reached its goal in raising $9,000 for a portable saw mill to be sent to Sunyani, Ghana, West Africa. “The response has been overwhelming,” Lanny Garner, pastor at the church said. The saw mill, along with other items will be loaded on Saturday at Miller’s Market, beginning at 7 a.m., and will then be sent to Charles and Patty Maddox, formerly of Island, who are missionaries in Sunyani.
“If you do not stand firm in your faith, you will not stand at all.” — Isaiah 7:9. I have had the honor and pleasure of meeting Patty Maddox, and she is a wonderful person. I’m glad she and her husband were able and willing to do work for the Lord, for so many years. I hope everyone has a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
