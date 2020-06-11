At last week’s Island Community Development Assn. Meeting, we made the hard decision to cancel the Island Wooden Bridge Festival for this year. There were just too many variables with COVID-19. Would we be able to have 50 people at the event—maybe 100? (And how many of those would be working the event?) Would we still be social distancing, and wearing masks throughout the day? We would not be able to have a bouncy house for the kids, or small groups of people hanging around booths, etc. We realize this is disappointing to Islanders—those currently living here, and those who return for the festival to catch up with old friends. Like I said, it was a difficult decision. We do plan to meet again next month, to see if there is something else we can do for the town, later this year. We’d still love to have a function, even if it’s on a smaller scale.
Speaking of the ICDA meeting, we met at the Wooden Bridge Park, and social-distanced, but it was so nice to be able to see people, and spend some time with them, catch up a bit, and laugh a little. That all is definitely missed as we hide out at home, for the most part, or scurry here and there, without spending quality time with anyone.
For those needing or wanting a massage, DaRita Coley reopened her practice last week at Taylor’s Fitness Center in Island, behind the Dairy Freeze. You can call or text her at 270-792-5434 to schedule an appointment!
Belated birthday greetings go out to Doug Everly. Hope it was a happy one! Patrick Dame and Cheston Hoover celebrate their birthdays this week. Wishing you both a great day!
The McLean County History Museum and the Treasure House opened Monday. If you want to check out your family tree or want to look up anything to do with our county or any of several counties in our region, come on by. The museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House, right next door, is open on the same days, but from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donated items that they sell help to pay the museum’s overhead. You can email the museum at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or call 270-499-5033.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (June 12, 1980) — Warrant Officer and Mrs. Lester Jones of Okinawa wish to send greetings to all the folks at home. Mrs. Jones was the former Cora Ann Schindler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Buck) Schindler of Island. Cora Ann also wishes to tell everyone to really be thankful that we are Americans and enjoy all the freedoms and privileges that we do. It isn’t like this where she is and so many other places in the world. Mr. and Mrs. Felix Perrin enjoyed a visit of friends from Hawesville, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Gaynor, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Sherrie Lindsey, Patsy Johnson, Jackie Howell, Ruby Chambers, Shelia Hounton, Patty Jones and Lucy Jones all had a ball last week at Martha West’s strawberry patch. Between all the girls they picked 110 quarts of berries. Shelia fudged a little as Martha picked 20 quarts for her. They all had strawberries coming out their ears. Thanks, Martha.
“This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.” — John 15:12
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
