Well today’s the first day of spring, and I know we’re all happy to see the day finally get here. The Coronavirus is something else, and that’s causing a lot of changes in everyone’s daily routines — at least for the time being. Hopefully, with everyone following the advice of the medical experts, life will soon return to normal.
Friday night’s God’s House of Hope Fish Fry was nice, as always. We ate with our regular fish fry buddies, Curtis and Joyce Sutton. The food was wonderful, as always, including the Boston Cream dessert I had. If you missed out, the next GHOH Fish Fry will be Friday, April 10, so be sure and mark your calendar!
Saturday morning’s Island Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast had a fabulous turnout. The threatening rain held off until after the event. Pancakes were added to their regular buffet line, which consisted of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and sausage gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. It was great to see so many guys in the kitchen! The Masons hold this wonderful “donations only” Community Breakfast a couple of times a year, so look for the next one to be in the fall sometime, and be sure to come and check it out.
Last Sunday many churches held their regular services, while others had their services live online, only. Island UMC was on Facebook live, and plans to do the same this coming Sunday for their 11 a.m. worship service. Please call your church for any updates to what they’re doing this weekend, as plans for each church may change. Birthday greetings go out this week to Katie Head and Karen Wheeldon; wishing you both a very special day.
This Saturday is our day to recycle in Island. Just a reminder that now only cardboard that has been broken down is accepted. The recycling trailer will be at the Island City Hall parking lot.
For your grocery shopping needs, especially with the Coronavirus concerns, please remember that we have three grocery stores nearby, and the lines won’t be crazy in McLean County, like they are in the big box stores. Camron’s Foodliner in Livermore and Sacramento has items that other stores have run out of, so why drive a distance to find empty shelves? Camron’s phone number is 270-736-2371. Likewise, Big Oak General Store, at 140 Main St, Calhoun (beside BB&T), has many items in stock that people don’t even know they have, like meat, milk, canned goods, and yes — water, t.p., and much more. Big Oak’s phone number is 270-273-2020; give them a try if you’re in, or traveling through Calhoun.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (March 22, 1990) — Carol Freels, Marcia Everly, Ronnie Sallee and Davie Crowe were home from the University of Kentucky recently for spring break. Saturday evening the Gospel Servants and Jug Howell entertained at the chili supper given for the Island Volunteer Fire Department benefit. Mrs. Hilda Kirtley, Mrs. Karen Wheeldon and Mrs. Hallie Powell attended the birthday celebration of Mrs. Gertrude Ferguson on March 17. Mrs. Ferguson lives at Medco Center in Owensboro and is 106 years old. Mrs. Ferguson lived in Island many years before moving to Owensboro. Chris Humphrey is home visiting his mom, Donna Moore. Richard Whitaker is home visiting with family and friends for a short time before going to Germany, where he will be stationed for two years. Dickie Swift celebrated a birthday Saturday, March 17. Ann Swift had a birthday celebration for family and friends, helping Dickie begin another successful year.
“There are no power bills in heaven. Jesus is the light!” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
