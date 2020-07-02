As a major rainstorm was going on Sunday, a water outage in Island was the big story this week; everyone lost water, and some lost electricity, as well. You don’t realize how much you use something (like water or electricity) until you don’t have it. Thankfully, the City Hall folks were working diligently to find and fix the leak, and KU was out working on the electricity outages. With over nine inches of rainfall in some areas of the county, causing flooding and other damages, suffice it to say we’re set on rainwater for several days. I noticed Sunday night about midnight that my water was back on. A boil water advisory was in effect for everyone on Island water.
Belated 40th Anniversary greetings go out to Lonnie and Connie Hillard, who just celebrated their special day last Saturday! Celebrating Anniversaries this week are David & Elaine Wright and Martin & Marianne Eaton. Birthday greetings go out to Marilyn Kirtley, who was born on Independence Day. Wishing you all an extra special day!
The God’s House of Hope Board voted to cancel the July Fish Fry. I’m hopeful they can start this back up soon, because it is a major fundraiser for them, and they provide an important service by being the sole food pantry for all of McLean County. If you are able to help them out, please send a donation in any amount to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350.
Just a reminder that there is supposed to be a huge yard sale at the old Island School building on July 4-5, with several original items from the school, plus cookware, tools, motorcycle parts, toys and much more.
There are two Blessing Boxes in Island now—there’s been one in the Island UMC parking lot for a few years now, and now there’s also one outside City Hall. If you’re in need of some food, “Take what you need; leave/give what you can.” This is, indeed, neighbors helping neighbors!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (July 3, 1975) — God’s Girls of the United Methodist Church spent June 14-19 in Florida on a spiritual retreat. While there, they visited the Darrell Murch family, who are former residents of Island. Those making the trip were: Becky Whitaker, Carol Lloyd, Gay Fulkerson, Theresa Carlisle, Vicki Cessna, Patti Gish, Cindy Kirtley, Jennifer Trunnell, Jerri Ann Willoughby, Carol Cessna, Mrs. Aethel Carlisle, Mrs. Reta Bates, Allen Bates and Jr. Bates. They all enjoyed the trip very much. Mr. & Mrs. Weldon Miller of Sacramento visited Dot’s mother, Mrs. Gertie Vandiver, Saturday. Mr. & Mrs. Dan Poiles of Louisville spent the weekend with Mrs. Roxie Payne. Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Everly and girls spent last week in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. Marshall Everly of Hatfield, Indiana visited Mr. & Mrs. Bill Blades and Mrs. Shorty Hancock, Thursday.
And 30 years ago (July 5, 1990) — Felix and Agatha Perrin were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at Island United Methodist Church. Many friends and relatives attended. Katie Beth Howell celebrated her 7th birthday with a pool party on June 29. Those having fun in the water were Kalena Woosley, Jackie Smith, Andrea Tucker, Carley and Reisz Hayden, Kirt Wigginton, Kathryn, Jon, Kyle, Annie, Scott, Brian and Stephanie Howell, Jared Vanover and William McDonough.
“Pray before you overthink.” — Wishing everyone a wonderful week, and a safe 4th of July!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.