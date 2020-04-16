I hope you all had a blessed Easter Day. It certainly was an interesting day of drive-in Easter services. Island UMC started things off with a drive-in sunrise service behind the church, with Bro. Eric Espada giving the message, and Heath Bennett and Joey Mercer providing the music and singing. I watched this on their Island United Methodist Church Facebook page, and thought they all did a great job.
Next up was Island Baptist Church holding a drive-in service at 11 a.m., with Bro. Chad Rafferty providing the message, and Bro. Wayne Morris providing the music and singing. We attended, and were able to tune in to a radio frequency to ensure we didn’t miss a word of the music or the message. Staying six feet away from all of the other cars and in the back of one row, we had no interaction with anyone else, but did wave to our nearest neighbors, Bob and Gerry Bragg. When it was time to exit, our row went out first, and I started waving, seeing Ronnie and Jane Crumbaker, Chris Johnson, Robyn Rafferty and girls, David and Elaine Wright, and Matt Head, I believe, but there were many other cars! It all ran like a well-oiled machine, so I know Bro. Chad planned out every detail of the service! Videos are up on Facebook for both the Island Baptist and the Island UMC services, if you would like to see either or both of them.
Also at 11 a.m. Life Harvest Ministries, with Bro. Eric Hill giving the message, held their drive-in Easter Service in the parking lot by the strip mall, as I could hear their service going while Island Baptist’s was going on. I did not find that one available online to watch, though. So, there were several opportunities to attend a service on Easter Day in Island, and I am glad we were able to do so, as some states do not permit drive-in church services. We were also blessed to have the rain hold off until after all of the services.
The evening of April 8, Island UMC offered up a wonderful, drive-thru, pre-boxed barbecue meal. This was free and open to anyone in the community and, per Bro. Eric Espada, was their way of “staying connected” during Holy Week, and showing everyone that “we are one community.” The “crew” that made it all possible was Allen and Jennifer Bullock, Joey Mercer, Chasity Dennis, Bro. Eric, and the wonderful ladies that baked the delicious cookies. Tim and I enjoyed this meal, as well, and add our thanks for all of the hard work that went into putting it together!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Barry Coin and Sue Markwell, and belated birthday greetings to Venea Hounton and Jim Parham. Hope you all have/had a great day!
For anyone feeling the need for a little extra prayer at this time, there is a Facebook page called McLean County Praying Together, and every night at 8 p.m. one of the McLean County pastors will speak for 5 or 10 minutes, giving a little Scripture and prayer, and maybe even a song. It’s nice, because it’s live, and you know others are listening at the same time, and praying with you. If you miss it, you can watch any of the videos on their Facebook page. Pastors are scheduled, at least through the month of April, for these evening prayers.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Apr. 17, 1980) — Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Bolton had a fish fry April 5. Those attending were: Mr. & Mrs. John Howard; Mr. & Mrs. Bill Bolton and Emily; Gerald, Teresa and Steven Bolton; and Melvin Tichenor. The men all worked putting a roof on the house while the women fried fish. On Sunday, they all celebrated Melvin Bolton’s birthday with a dinner and get-together. Melvin and Modene enjoyed having their grandchildren, Julia and Lisa Bolton, visiting all last week. They are the daughters of Ann Gentry and Bob Bolton of Sebree. Mr. & Mrs. Jim Parham, Jim Jr., Robbie and Eric, and Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Calvert and Matthew returned Saturday from a vacation at St. Petersburg, Fla.
“Stop, drop, and roll does not work in hell.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
