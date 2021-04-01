My condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Beverly Ashby, who passed away last week. I pray that the Lord will comfort you all at this sad time, and in the months to come.
Thanks to all that helped the ICDA in cleaning up at Wooden Bridge Park Friday and Saturday. Christmas lights were removed from bushes, litter and fallen branches were picked up, leaves were raked and bagged, bushes were trimmed, the lawn mowed, some weed-whacking done, and yard waste was hauled off. There aren’t very many of us that can get out and do the physical work anymore, so all helpers are appreciated! Those helping us out were Vicki Howell, Scott & Tristan Hillard and Valaire Edmonds. Thank you all so very much!
The Island ballfields also saw a lot of work on Saturday. It’s a work in progress, but the goal is to have both fields available for play, be that for practices or group get-togethers. Thanks go out to the following people: Joey & Danielle Lowery, Scott, Trent & Tristan Hillard, Tim Sheppard and Matthew Parham. Your help is greatly appreciated!
Speaking of the Island ballfields, the sign-up sheet is kept at Island City Hall, so give them a call, or drop by if you want to reserve a field. City Hall’s number is 270-486-3992. Also, a new water line will be going in soon at the building that houses the snack bar and bathrooms. In the interim, there are porta-potties beside the building, with a water station for hand-washing.
Happy Birthday to Laura Howell and Venea Hounton; and Happy Anniversary to Jimmy and Christa Howell. Wishing you all a very special day!
Joe and Vicki Howell recently returned from a trip down to the Florida Panhandle, and to South Florida. While there they got to visit family, and enjoy the weather. Vicki said it was lovely—80 degrees and NO humidity! Welcome back, Joe and Vicki!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (April 1, 1976) — The Island Community Development Assn presents “An Evening of Entertainment” 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Island School, with Charlie Pride, Lynn Anderson, Roy Clark, Tammy Wynette, Donna Fargo, Junior Samples, Jerry Reed and Charlie Rich. Then in small print it says “(they won’t be here) BUT we’ll have plenty of outstanding entertainers.” (I guess that was a good April Fool’s joke!) And in the Island News that week they had the following: Mr. and Mrs. Chester Little of Cincinnati, Ohio, spent the weekend with Mrs. Little’s aunt, Mrs. Bill Blades, Mr. Blades and Mrs. Mary Ethel (Shorty) Hancock. Mrs. Little was formerly Mary Helen Hinant. Also visiting them was a nephew, Marshall Everly of Hatfield, Indiana, their nieces, Mrs. Elbert Fulkerson and Mrs. Ernestine Everly, and Mr. Fulkerson. Owsley Taylor and Shirley Kirtley are now at the Physical Medicine Rehabilitation in Louisville, Ky. They are both some better now. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Curry and Mrs. Owsley Taylor visited Owsley and Shirley last weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Iney Kirtley, Mrs. Leon Maddox, Mickey and Robbie and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Edmonds and Jared spent Sunday with Shirley. It was Jared’s birthday. He took his birthday cake with him and they all had a birthday party together. They enjoyed it very much. They also visited Owsley. Mrs. Shirley Ann Moore and Jason of Madisonville visited Shirley’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Calvert, Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Felix Perrin are moving to their home in Island after having lived in Murray for a number of years. Felix is retiring from his job as District Conservationist for the U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Service. (Felix is a McLean County native, graduate of Sacramento High School, and previously taught agriculture at Sacramento.) Welcome Felix and Agatha. Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison fished at Lake Barkley from Thursday to Sunday. They caught 104 crappies and Cassie caught a 5 ½ lb. bass which was 19 inches long. Also fishing there and joining them for a fish fry were Shirley Hill and Norman Tucker. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Phillips and son, Thomas of Shepherdsville and Tim Shocklee of Livermore were there, also. They all enjoyed it very much.
“He didn’t stay in the manger, on the cross, or in the tomb; He is risen!” — Wishing everyone a blessed Easter!
