I hope everyone survived the wind from Saturday night and Sunday morning without any damage. One neighbor had a tree down, but thankfully it did not land on their home.
I forgot to mention that Marianne Eaton won an award from the McLean County Public Library earlier this month. She took part in the library’s Check Out Party last month. Everyone that checked out materials from the library had a chance, for each checkout, to win one of 3 donated prizes. Marianne won a free pizza each month for a year from Geno’s Pizza. Wow—that’s 12 nights of no cooking. Way to go, Marianne! And thanks to Geno’s Pizza for donating that great prize, and our wonderful library for always offering something for our county to take part in!
Speaking of pizza, thanks to Bridge View Pizzeria for their Veterans Day special of 50% off your meal, to all veterans. We definitely enjoyed our pizzas. Thanks for remembering us vets!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Chris Johnson, Bonnie Boyken and Ashley Eaton. Anniversary greetings go out to Jerry and Vicki Hughes. I wish you all a special day!
Wreaths Across America — If you would like to sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave in McLean County, the deadline to order is Nov. 30—just 1 1/2 weeks from now. Each wreath is $15. Please let me know by sending a check made out to Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a separate note that has the veteran’s name; years of birth and death; the cemetery where they are buried and directions to the grave in that cemetery; as well as contact information—in case I need to reach you. Please call, text or email me with any questions. My email is IslandKYNews@gmail.com, and my number is 850-543-6772. Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, 2020. I have already received several requests through the mail. Thank you!
Reminiscing 116 years ago from the Island News (Oct. 17, 1904) — “The street fair at Bates’ Park is not having very good results. Saturday night five men were shot, but none seriously. Alfred Bates was beaten up considerably.” The Semiway News picked up the rest of the story on Oct. 20, 1904: “The one-week carnival and fair at Sacramento and Island Park, near here, closed Saturday night with a general shooting affair.” “Everything had gone on very quiet (except a little skirmish between Alfred Bates and one Eben. Igleheart, in which Igleheart gave Mr. Bates a black eye or two). A few minutes later, when all were preparing to go to their home, some person or persons decided to discharge some shots at the dispersing crowd, in which Messrs. Claude Bibb, Claude Frazier, Mason and Henry Taylor, of Island, and Mr. Owen Bibb, of Sacramento, all received wounds, some of which are thought to be fatal. Only two arrests have been made. These are Alfred Bates, of Sacramento, and Ben Morehead, of Calhoon, who are to have their examining trials today.”
So there were two reports of the same event, which sounded nothing alike. It appears no one died from their wounds that night. This was the result of the Calhoon Court the following May (1905): “Ben Morehead was fined $100 for shooting in sudden heat and passion, and A.M. (Alfred) Bates was released on the same charge.” I had heard this area was pretty rough back in the day. I’m glad it has quieted down a bit!
“If God only wanted perfect people to do His work, nothing would ever get done.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
