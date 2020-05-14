It was a sunny day for drive-in church services. We were at the Island Baptist Church drive-in service, and drove through town afterwards. Island Church of God drew quite a crowd for their drive-in service—there were lots of cars there, social-distancing, of course. Island UMC had their service live online, and as with previous weeks, both their service and Island Baptist’s can be found online to view, on their respective Facebook pages, if you missed them. Decisions will be made this week (by each church), as far as how future worship services in town will be held; some may continue with drive-in or online services for a bit, so check with your church to know for sure. I welcome information from all of the churches in Island and Buttonsberry, so if there’s anything you would like in this column, please shoot me an email, or call or text me.
Island United Methodist Church had another great drive-through community meal on May 6. The spaghetti dinner (with garlic bread, salad and cookies) was wonderful—as is everything that comes from the UMC kitchen, and was greatly appreciated. Thanks to Bro. Eric Espada and the whole Island UMC team for all their hard work on this community meal!
Happy Birthday greetings go out to Mr. Hugh Ike Eaton—one of the town patriarchs—who is very highly thought of, by me and many others. Hugh Ike celebrates his special day on May 19. Hope you have a wonderful day, Hugh Ike!
Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations, in the strip mall on Main Street, plans to open to the public starting May 20, per one of their Facebook posts. In the interim you can check out their Facebook page; they will post the items they have for sale, and you can comment or message them about purchasing those items. Their tanning beds arrived, and are set-up and ready to go, just as soon as they can open up. I wish them all the best, and am glad to see the strip mall filling up!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (May 15, 1975) — Miss Ellanee Bidwell has been nominated for inclusion in the 1975 edition of Who’s Who Among Music Students in American High Schools for national recognition. Ellanee, a senior at McLean County High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bidwell, of Island, KY.
And 40 years ago (May 15, 1980) — Stephanie Kay Whitaker, a senior at McLean County High School, has received a Foundation Scholarship from Murray State University. In addition, she has received a John B. & Brownie Young Memorial Scholarship and a Fenton English Scholastic Scholarship at McLean County High School to attend Murray. Miss Whitaker, of Island, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Whitaker.
And on the same date, this made it in the paper: An auto transport enroute to Russellville didn’t quite make it over the L and N Railroad Bridge. The vehicle was headed north on Highway 85 and attempted to make it over the wooden bridge. The trailer was too low and didn’t have enough ground clearance to make it over. The transport was finally removed from the structure with the help of a wrecker from Red Conrad of Island Standard Service and a farmer’s 4-wheel drive tractor. Kentucky State Police worked the incident. The bridge carries an 18,000 lb. weight limit. The driver was ticketed for being overloaded for that bridge.
“I was going to waste, but Jesus recycled me.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.