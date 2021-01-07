I hope everyone enjoyed a nice, quiet New Year’s. Except for hearing a few fireworks off in the distance, it was very quiet on Doug Hill. Our New Year’s Eve dinner was an extra-large pizza special from Bridge View Pizzeria, and it was wonderful, as always. A great deal, we didn’t have to cook, and we even had leftovers! Our thanks to Barry Coin for dropping off some bubbly to enjoy—mind you, it was the sparkling grape juice variety, and not the alcoholic one—but that’s how we roll. We appreciate it, Barry!
Birthdays greetings go out this week to Katie (Eaton) Edge and Robbie Freels. Wishing you each a very special day! And belated birthday wishes to Anne Wood Conrad—hope it was a great one, Anne!
Looking ahead this year, with the vaccine and all, we certainly hope to be able to have some functions again, like we had in 2019. We’d love to have something at the ballfield, and the regular events, like the Wooden Bridge Festival, and other Community Development events. Time will tell just how soon that all can happen!
If you’re overwhelmed with cardboard boxes, remember that Jan. 16 (a week from Saturday) is our recycling day in Island, at the City Hall parking lot.
Wreath Match — just one more week! The wreath match is available only until Jan. 15. If anyone wants to take advantage of sponsoring Wreaths Across America wreaths early, where you sponsor one, and WAA matches one, you will pay $15 and receive 2 wreaths. You can’t beat that deal, and there is no limit to how many you can sponsor. Same as before, please send a check made out to me, Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please let me know who the wreaths will be for this coming December, where they are buried in McLean County, and include your contact information. For any questions, please call or text me at 850-543-6772. Thanks!
Reminiscing 100 years ago (Jan. 5, 1921) — A surprise birthday dinner was given in honor of Mrs. Lovel Everly’s thirty-eighth birthday last Wednesday at Island. All went with well-filled baskets and dinner was served to the following: Mrs. Maud Allen and daughter, Orphie, Mr. and Mrs. Scott Everly, Mr. and Mrs. Lona Everly and children, Raleigh and Nancy, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Vandiver and children, John H. and Lucille, Will Everly and Doss Coin.
And 45 years ago (Jan. 8, 1976) — Christmas Eve dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Howell Sonner were: Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sonner and daughters, Venea, Sabrina and Karen of Livermore; Mr. and Mrs. James Coin, Mark, Libby and Rodney. Mr. and Mrs. Del Hardison of Owensboro and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison were supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Crumbaker Tuesday evening. Dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Almon Eaton, Saturday, were Mr. and Mrs. Harry Everly, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Everly, Mrs. Vessie Howell and Miss Pauline Fentress. Lloyd Howell visited friends and relatives over the Christmas holidays. He was working in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mr. and Mrs. Presley Daniel have moved to Island from Detroit, where they had made their home for many years. Welcome to Island. Miss Edna Nall, along with Mr. and Mrs. John Bill Bassett, Madisonville, attended the Nutcracker Suite Ballet in Louisville last week. Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Tanner, Amy and Jody of Owensboro and Mr. and Mrs. Billie Joe Howell and Kelly of Hartford visited Mrs. Maude Howell during the holidays. Mr. and Mrs. Peggy Allen have returned home after spending Christmas with their daughter, Mrs. Mike Rios, Mr. Rios and family in San Francisco.
“Let God bring solution in your New Year resolution.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
