My condolences go out again to the Priar family and their friends. Last week I mentioned the passing of Bro. Barney Priar two weeks ago, and sadly his wife, Sue Priar, passed away just last week. Words cannot express how sorry I am for everyone that knew this couple, in whatever capacity —a s family members, friends, or members of the congregation at Buttonsberry Baptist Church. I pray that God will comfort you all.
The “Falloween Day Bazaar” is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 31 — barring any unforeseen circumstances. Times are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (vendors start at 7 a.m., and the other activities start at 9 a.m.) at both Island Wooden Bridge Park and in the parking lot of the strip mall. There will be over 20 vendors, a costume contest, a family scavenger hunt, silent auction and more. Bridge View Pizzeria will also be selling food and drinks, including lemonade shake-ups at the restaurant. If you’re interested in reserving a vendor spot, please contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 or Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 270-673-7033. (Please note that this is not an Island Community Development Assn event.)
Birthday greetings go out to Shelley Wood, Bro. Eric Espada and Robbie Edmonds; and wedding anniversary greetings go out to Jim and Dana White. Wishing everyone a wonderful “special” day!
This Sunday, Nov. 1st, is the end of Daylight Saving Time. Please remember to “Fall back” an hour Saturday night, and get an extra hour of sleep!
Remember to vote! Many have voted already, but if you haven’t, this year our Island precinct is at the Island/Southeastern Fire Station at Hwy 85E and Doug Hill Road, Tuesday, November 3. If you want to vote early, you can do so at the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse, each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also vote there this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For those that have been meaning to check out Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations, they are now open later each day. Their hours are: Monday-Thursday 10-8; Friday-Saturday 10-8:30; and Sunday from 1-5. They’re located in the strip mall.
Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, 2020. Wreaths are $15 each. The deadline for ordering wreaths is Nov. 30. If you are interested in sponsoring one or more wreaths for a veteran’s grave in McLean County, please let me know by sending your check, made out to me, Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a separate note that has the veteran’s name; years of birth and death; the cemetery where they are buried and directions to the grave in that cemetery; as well as contact information (in case I need to reach you). Please call, text or email me with any questions. My contact info is at the end of this column.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Oct. 25, 1990) — Dennis & Connie Morris of Prattville, Ala. visited with their families and friends last week. The Morris family spent Wednesday evening having dinner at Moonlite Bar-B-Que in Owensboro. A fish supper will be held at the Island UMC on Nov. 2. The serving will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The purpose of the dinner is to raise money to purchase additional land to expand the cemetery. Mr. & Mrs. Johann Zettle from Furth, West Germany visited his sister, Mrs. James Revlett of Island. This is the Zettles’ first time in the U.S. and they plan to stay about a month. Addie Bell Freels and Martha Tucker attended the D.A.R. meeting in Calhoun, Saturday afternoon.
“Open your mind, open your heart, open your BIBLE.” Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
