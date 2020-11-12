I was very sorry to hear of Donnie Sonner’s passing last week. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Cindy Bishop, Joe Howell, Sarah Everly Mercer and Mayor Vicki Hughes. I wish you all a very special day!
Work continues to progress on the Island School Street Project, located at the intersection of School and Main Streets. The eaves of the building there will be repaired prior to having a mural painted, and there are plans to have a weatherproof kiosk built for the dedication plaques that used to hang in the Island School on 431. In addition to the plaques, the kiosk will also display info on the history of Island’s schools. If you would like to donate to this project, please send any donations to Scott Hillard at P.O. Box 106, Island, KY 42350.
Wreaths Across America — If you would like to sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave in McLean County, the deadline to order is Nov. 30—just 2 1/2 weeks from now. Each wreath is $15. Please let me know by sending a check made out to Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a separate note that has the veteran’s name; years of birth and death; the cemetery where they are buried and directions to the grave in that cemetery; as well as contact information—in case I need to reach you. Please call, text or email me with any questions. My email is IslandKYNews@gmail.com, and my number is 850-543-6772. Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, 2020. Thank you!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Nov. 13, 1975) — President David Drake called the Island 5th and 6th grade 4-H Club to order at their Nov. meeting. Robbie Maddox and Jeff Boyken led the club in pledges to the flag. Twenty-seven members answered the roll call by secretary Libby Coin. Other officers for the 1975-76 club year are: Kevin Morris, vice president; Terri Lynn Blades, treasurer; Crystal Everly, reporter; Tina Gish, song leader; and Sherri Howell, recreation leader. The Island News included this: Mrs. Zeta Hines and Mrs. Hazel Seymour of Calhoun visited Mrs. Ollie Daniel last week. Mrs. E.W. Carter, Mrs. Bob Bishop and Mrs. Marie Markwell were in Calhoun, Monday. Mrs. Richard Davis of South Carrollton; Mrs. Bobby Webb of Powderly; Mrs. J.D. Hardison and Mrs. Ray Everly bowled in the state tournament in Henderson last weekend. Also, Mrs. Oma Nell Robertson.
And 35 years ago (Nov. 14, 1985) — The United Methodist Women observed “World Thanks Offering” with a program on November 7 in the (Livermore UMC) fellowship hall. Our guests for the program were Charles “Leon” Maddox and Gary Edmonds of Island, who had served on the mission team to Haiti. This was the second time for Mr. Maddox to go. They showed slides of the work and needs, and told of the customs and lifestyle of the people there. It was a very touching program, and made us all more aware at the needs of missions, not only at home, but elsewhere.
“Live in a way that those who do not know God will come to know Him, because they know you.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
