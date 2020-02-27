Tim and I went to the Bridge View Pizzeria on Main Street, on the second day of their soft opening. We shared a table with Ricky and Grace Miller, and had a nice conversation with them while waiting for our food to arrive. We really enjoyed the pizza, and definitely plan to return. If you have not yet been to the Pizzeria, be sure and give them a try. Their hours (as of last Sunday) are Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., and their number is 270-673-7038.
My (and Tim’s) thanks go out to Joe and Vicki Howell, their granddaughter Kelly and her friend Addison, for picking up wreaths from the cemeteries in both Island and Calhoun. Recall that two months ago, when we did Wreaths Across America, that over 700 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves throughout the county, so this was quite a blessing that they helped us out picking up so many!
Sunday, at Island Baptist Church, Bro. Chad gave a sermon titled “Together We Find Peace.” He talked about different churches working together (because sometimes people think that cannot happen), and he said, “When we’re busy rowing the boat, we don’t have time to rock it.” That really caught my attention, because that works for any church, business, organization, or relationship, for that matter. When we all work hard, together, towards the same goals, we don’t have time for bickering, complaining, backbiting, or anything else.
Following the morning worship, we had a lovely Fellowship Meal of fried chicken, ham, and a smorgasbord of sides and desserts. I was absolutely stuffed, and it was all good! The meal was followed by a short service of singing and a sermon titled, “How Close Are You Following the Lord?” Two good messages, Bro. Chad!
We have some good churches in Island. If you haven’t been attending a church, but would like to, contact me, and I’ll let you know about all the churches we have, when they hold services, and where they’re located.
The Island City Commission Meeting is Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
The first Island Community Development Association Meeting of the year will be Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is invited to attend, and to join the association, if interested.
The McLean County History Museum will have a program Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. with Doctor Hugh Wilhite. I’ve heard he plays a mean banjo, and I’m looking forward to hearing him perform. This event is free, and open to the public. The museum is located at 540 Main St., in Calhoun, and there will be nibbles afterwards. (The entrance is on the right side of the building, through the double doors.)
Reminiscing 65 years ago (Mar. 3, 1955) — Friends and relatives gathered at the home of Mrs. Joe Ellis recently, celebrating her birthday with a “pot-luck” dinner. In attendance were Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly, Mesdames Corinne Nall, Ethel Ferguson, Vessie Howell, Edith Tucker, Juanita Carter, Dosia Thompson, Jake Blades, Reba Markwell, Mayme Everly, Blanche Fentress, Lula Howell, Marie Markwell, Janice Carter, Rita Everly, Connie Markwell, Lee Searcy and Susan Buchanan, Livermore; Mr. & Mrs. Jay Ellis.
“Church is the only place where you can arrive late and get the best seats in the house!” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
