It was pretty wild last week. Lots of rain and wind, but also at least one cold night, where I thought winter was coming on. This is definitely a year for the record books!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Garrett Edmonds, Adam Coin, Bernie Crumbaker, Baylee Rafferty and Mary Jo Barr, who is celebrating her 94th birthday! Happy 20th Anniversary to Wayne and Melissa Morris. Wishing everyone a great day!
Friends of Island is collecting donations for the historic-style street sign/posts for the three remaining signs along Main Street, as well as the sign down First Street, that intersects with Broadway and Daniels. Two of the signs have been spoken for already— the signs at High Street and Main, and also at Old Sac Street and Main. The remaining sign along Main Street is the School Street sign (located near Old Livermore Road). These signs will match the style of the four signs that were replaced in 2018, along First and Main Streets. If you or a loved one attended the old school on School Street (which was open from 1931 — 1955), and would like to contribute to replacing the street sign, please send a check to Friends of Island at P.O. Box 106, Island, KY 42350, and please write “School Street Sign” on the memo line. This is also the same street where Island’s founder, William Worthington and his wife Mary, are buried. (Where the street changes to gravel, it is a private drive.) If interested in replacing the one at Broadway and Daniels, please place that info on the memo line of the check. The School St. sign is $765, and the Broadway/Daniels sign is $875. Any donation amount helps to make this happen. After these street signs are replaced, Friends of Island will be looking at replacing more signs elsewhere around Island.
Please remember to check out Twice a Day Cafe, across from the old Island School, on Hwy 431. While owner Dana Dickerson is out taking care of her health needs, we can help out by supporting the restaurant. You can dine-in or carry-out—call 270-673-7005 to check on their hours and their daily menu. Last Friday they had fish, shrimp, frog legs, ribeyes, etc. Sounds like something for everyone. Let’s show our support!
Please remember that God’s House of Hope is still unable to hold their monthly fundraising Fish Fry, due to COVID-19. If you are able to help them out, a check in any amount would be a blessing to them, and help them to keep serving those in need in McLean County. Donations can be mailed to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. Thank you!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Aug. 8, 1985) — The Island Station Family Restaurant was on Hwy 431, next door to the “Island Dairy Bar.” Edna Johnson was the manager. They offered homemade pies, home-cooked meals, barbecue, catfish fiddlers, and breakfast anytime. They were open 7 days a week, and gave away one free meal daily.
And 40 years ago (Aug. 7, 1980) — The Island Screaming Eagles placed first in the Bremen Junior Girls Softball Tournament. Members of the team were Marcia Everly, Dawn Arnold, Robbin Tucker, Felicia Dudenski, Carolyn Johnson, Shelley Chambers, Lisa Wilkerson, Loretta King, Laura Everly, LaVonna King, June Johnson, Stacy Kassinger, Shannon Huckleberry, Darlene Piper and Stephanie Strong.
“Hunting for God’s grace? Humility is the ammunition, season is always open!” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
