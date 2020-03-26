As I write this on Sunday — what a difference a week makes! Between cancellations, postponements, closures, and changes in hours of operation, kids out of school for weeks, doctor appointments via telephone, etc., our “life as normal” has changed dramatically. But all is not gloom and doom. In the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, people had a much harder way to communicate — no internet or TV, and few phones or autos. Nowadays, with the TV, internet and newspapers, we know how to social distance, how to keep this thing from spreading — and we just need to do it! Life will return to normal, but at least we have plenty to do to keep busy in the interim. Let’s take advantage of that time to do spring cleaning, declutter, work on the yard, spend time with your family and your pets, read those books you’ve been meaning to (including the Bible), etc. Of great importance is helping out those in the community. If you are able to, check with elderly members of the community, as well as anyone with mobility issues, or those who are less fortunate. See if you can help in picking up food for someone, or help in running an errand for them. Look at the positive things that you can do, because we can all help in some way!
If you or someone you know in McLean County is in need of food, please contact God’s House of Hope Food Pantry. Per one of their Facebook posts, they are open Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until noon, until further notice. If you need food, come and see them on these days. If you already got your box for this month and need more food, please go and see them. No one needs to go hungry in this trying time. Their phone number is 270-486-3886.
Church bells were ringing in Island at 9 a.m. Sunday, and thanks to Facebook I saw and heard the bells of Island Bapain response to a request from the governor, so that we show that we’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it together. Some churches canceled services, while others offered services online only. While it’s great to still be able to “attend” church online, let’s please remember to tithe if we can, so that our churches can not only continue to pay the bills, but also so they can assist those in the community that need it — especially now, and in the coming weeks. You can mail in your tithes to your individual churches, and if you need an address, let me know.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Brittany Foe and Chester Hoover, and wedding anniversary greetings go out to Bro. Chad and Robyn Rafferty. Wishing you all a special day!
If you’re able to, please remember to patronize our Island restaurants, Twice A Day Café, Island Dairy Freeze, and Bridge View Pizzeria, which all offer carryout. The pizzeria also offers delivery. Call in advance, as some hours of operation may have changed.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (March 27, 1975) — Mr. & Mrs. Richard Harper, Brynda, Jason and Brian of Wood River, Illinois, visited Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Miller last weekend. Mr. & Mrs. Junior Bates, Allen and Mrs. Sue Everly were their Sunday guests. Mr. & Mrs. Sydney Freels of Hartford visited Mr. & Mrs. Wesson Freels Saturday. Robbin Conrad and Elaine Bidwell, along with Deborah Wheeldon and Louise Perkins of Central City, attended the State Basketball Tournament in Louisville last week.
“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.