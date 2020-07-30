My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Edna Latham, who passed away last week. I know she will be greatly missed.
It was nice to see in last week’s paper that God’s House of Hope (GHOH) got a $2,500 grant. That was a blessing for the county, since it is the ONLY food bank that serves ALL of McLean County. The last couple of years GHOH was also fortunate to be the recipient of proceeds from the Farm to Fork Dinner, but that and their Fish Fry fundraisers have not been held because of COVID-19, and in August there will still not be a Fish Fry. Please remember GHOH, if you are able to help them out. We normally send in a check that covers the two meals we would have purchased at each Fish Fry. A check in any amount would be a blessing to them, and help them to keep serving those in need in McLean County. Donations can be mailed to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. Thank you, and please spread the word about the August Fish Fry cancellation.
Birthday greetings go out to Eric Parham, Bro. Chad Rafferty, Talenia Hillard Baldwin and Tanner Eaton. Wishing everyone a great day.
Last week I mentioned Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations having lots of masks available for sale. They have from solid colors to tractors, chickens, and everything in-between, they also have lots of mask extenders/ear savers, which are great for kids and those who are in-between mask sizes. They’re located in the strip mall on W. Main St., and are open Tuesday-Saturday. Their number is 270-673-7033, and they have lots of pictures on their Facebook page.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (July 30, 1970) — Miss Linda Faye Vandiver, of Island, has won several trophies and is ranked second in the nation as the result of her two years as a member of the Murray State University Pistol Team. Miss Vandiver, the daughter of B.G. Vandiver of Island, is a sophomore psychology major at the university, and is now captain of the Women’s Pistol Team. Miss Vandiver ranks second in the international league of over 200 college shooters, and is now classified as an “expert” by the NRA. To achieve this high standing, one must be able to average 255 points out of a possible 300.
And 30 years ago (July 26, 1990) — Timothy Frashure graduated from boot camp in Parris Island recently. Tim visited with his family, Gerald and Rita Stokes, before returning to Camp Lejeune, where he will finish his basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps. Lois Crumbaker and Jane Crumbaker spent last Friday shopping in Hopkins County. Cindy Algood and Emily Bolton spent the weekend in Island. Emily is celebrating her 13th birthday, and had a slumber party Friday evening. Those attending were Kristie Whitaker, Cathy Thomas, Erica St. Clair, Ashley Scott and Andrea Whitaker. Archie and Orpha Neal and J.D. and Cassie Hardison had breakfast at Shoney’s on Tuesday.
“Do you spend your time with God’s book or Facebook?” Everything in moderation! — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
