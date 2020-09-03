My condolences go out to the families of Jackie Ray Revlett and Glenda Latham, who both passed away last week. I pray that you will be comforted.
The Messenger-Inquirer’s annual supplement for our local region included info on both Bridge View Pizzeria and Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations. Congrats to both businesses!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Ronnie Crumbaker and Kerry Howard. Happy anniversary to Henry and Lydia Taylor. I wish you all a very special day! Belated happy birthday to Adrain Cessna, whose special day was August 30.
This Saturday, Sept. 5, the Masons will be smoking some chickens and pork butts at the Masonic Lodge. I hear they’ll be done and ready for purchase about noon, but I’d probably be there before that time, because when they are done, they’ll go quick! The Lodge is at 325 Adams Ave (Hwy 431), Island, and the chickens are $8, while the pork butts are $30. I’m happy to see the Masons doing this. A week later would have been our annual Wooden Bridge Festival, and they would have been very busy at their booth by the caboose. Please be sure and support the Masons, and get yourselves a great meal at the same time!
Reminiscing 25 years ago (Sept. 7, 1995) — Oscar and Mary Rector recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary with a luncheon at Hermitage Manor where they live. In attendance were Tom and Charlene Rector, Jeannie and Amy Johnston of Louisville, Mark, Kellye, Luke and Logan Sims of Beaver Dam, Maude Howell of Island, Bob Bruck, and Alvin and Euleen Rickard of Owensboro. The Rectors were long-time residents of Island. On Aug. 30 Adrain Cessna was given a party in honor of his 55th birthday. In attendance of his party were his mother, Sally and James Eaton, David and Vicki Murphy, Jill and Eric Hughes, John and Adrain Aaron Cessna, Darrell, Carol and Cassie Conrad, and Adrain’s wife Marilyn. Jack and Bonnie Boyken hosted a fish fry at their home Saturday, Sept. 2 in Island. Included were Bob and Iris Boyken, Robin Atwell, D.J. Neal, and Gary Smallwood of Utica; Jerry, Cindy and Cody Mayberry of Semiway; Keith and Sherry Boyken, Chris Johnson, Keith Hamilton and Mandy Morris of Calhoun; Lee and Nancy Ulch, Kathy Mayberry, Jamie Logsdon, Junie Hicks, Tad and Jamie Humphrey, Derek and Courtney Boyken of Livermore; Patti and Steve Humphrey, Steven Humphrey, Meggan Humphrey and Betty Bolton of Island; Robbie, Tamatha and Aston Boyken of Winchester, KY; Jeff and Jennifer Boyken of Meridianville, AL; Debbie Boyken and Steve Payne of Owensboro; and Bret and Blake Hudson of Lexington.
And 35 years ago (Sept. 5, 1985) — The Cystic Fibrosis Bike-a-thon will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. They will meet at Harvey’s Pool Hall. The Chairpersons are Linda Taylor and Janet Calvert. Sponsor sheets may be obtained at Island School, Wilkerson’s Market, Miller’s Market or from the chairpersons. Acteens will serve refreshments.
And even 45 years ago (Sept. 4, 1975) — Darrell G. Huckleberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Huckleberry, Route 1, Island, Ky., was promoted to Army private first class while serving as a loader in the 197th Infantry Brigade at Ft. Benning, Georgia.
“Faith in Jesus can turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
