Again I’m sorry to say we have lost another Islander. Mary Josephine Barr passed away last week, and my prayers go out to her granddaughter, Lori Jo Lee, and the rest of Mary Jo’s family and friends. I pray you all be comforted in the weeks and months ahead.
Last week I mentioned the baptisms at Island Baptist, and then I also heard about Island’s Life Harvest Ministries, who on that Sunday had three members of their church brave the cold waters of the Green River to be baptized in it. Congratulations to all three!
Sunday was a beautiful day. After church Tim and I headed to Windy Hollow Restaurant. We had never been there. Our server, Lee, has been employed there 31 years, and is like one of the super waitresses we had decades ago—comes back to check on you, refills your coffee, etc. A really sweet lady. Their buffet is back (you point, and they’ll plate it for you), and they’re open Sundays only from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., if you’d like to check them out.
Belated birthday greetings to Dennie Whitaker, whose birthday was on Monday. Birthday greetings go out this week to Andrew Coin and Gwen McCrystal. I wish you both a very special day! Anniversary greetings go out to Robbie & Ginger Bragg and to David & Kay Crowe; may you all have many more years of wedded bliss!
Work has begun on the new walkover bridge at the Ballpark. Looking forward to seeing it when it’s completed!
Reminiscing 35 years ago (Apr. 24, 1986) — Linda Vandiver Bailey’s original creation and design, Vandi-Lace Bears, made their first public appearance April 3-5 at the Kentucky Crafts and Art Exhibition in Lexington. Linda’s display won the second place booth award among 112 top Kentucky craft industries which took part. Gov. Martha Layne Collins visited with Linda at her booth during the event. Linda said that family members and friends played a big role in the booth design and preparation, adding that her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Kathleen Vandiver, were especially helpful.
And on May 1, 1986: “Thirteen members of the Royal Ambassadors at Island Baptist Church went to Camp Shafer at Pellville, KY for an RA track meet. It was held on April 26 and eight churches participated. The Island Church had the highest score with each child winning in at least one event. Those attending were: Robert Bishop, Eric Parham, Jason Moore, Robbie Bragg, Eric Bishop, Scott Howell, Jason Burden, Matt Calvert, Robert Whitaker, William Miller, Josh Shocklee, Jason Dunn and Shawn West. Their leaders, Gary Gish and Keith Boyken also attended. Congratulations to all of them.”
“If being hurt by the church causes you to lose faith in God, then your faith was in people, not God.” — There are several good churches in and around Island. Check one out this Sunday. Wishing everyone a great week!
