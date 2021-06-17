It was a scorcher of a weekend. Saturday was a great day to be in Livermore to support and participate in their Livermore Trails Day. People were canoeing, kayaking, cycling, walking and running. There was a bluegrass band playing afterwards, and volunteers were grilling hamburgers and chicken for everyone to eat, plus there were door prizes and lots more. A free day of fun—right beside the Green River. I walked a couple of trails, then stayed to enjoy the music, and visited with a lot of people. Be sure to come out and support them next year, because when we support one another, it benefits all of us!
Things are getting back to normal at Island Baptist, which is great. We had a good turnout of people Sunday, and it’s great to see the pews start filling up again. I hope the same is true of all our Island churches. Bro. Chad gave a great sermon on encouragement, and I hope we are all a source of positive encouragement to one another. If any of the churches have info for me to share here, please contact me.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Vonda Hoover, Joey McCrystal, Margaret Owens Keach and Jane Crumbaker. Couples celebrating a wedding anniversary are Chester & Vonda Hoover and Tony & Susie Vandiver. I wish you all a very special day! Also, don’t forget that this Sunday is Father’s Day, in case you need to run out and buy a card, gift card or gift—or just want to do something that your dad, or someone else’s dad can no longer do for themselves (like mow, pressure-wash, clean out gutters, etc.).
The best of luck to the Freels family this weekend at the Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green!
This Saturday the recycle trailer will be at the Island City Hall parking lot. They accept clean cardboard that has been broken down. And don’t forget that next week is the Tire Waste turn-in at Myer Creek Park. The dates are June 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 26 from 7 a.m. to noon.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (June 11, 1956) — In the Ohio Valley League, Island edged Livermore 5 to 2. “Burden, the Island hurler, turned in one of the top performances of the season when he hurled a three-hitter at Livermore. Burden broke his right leg recently and pitched eight innings, although the leg is in a cast.” (He was one tough cookie!)
And 45 years ago (June 17, 1976) — “Island takes Tomcats” — In Calhoun Sunday afternoon “the Island women defeated Rumsey 20-4. The Tomcats, with all nine lives at stake, took the field fearlessly without a rover. All three outfielders fought bravely, but they just couldn’t seem to fill the holes. Coach Louie Leet said, “It was raining softballs in the outfield.” Denise Brown of Island hit the only HR of the day.”
And 20 years ago (June 14, 2001) — “On Saturday, June 2, Erika Calvert celebrated her 11th birthday with her friends at OMHS HealthPark. Those attending were Tony, Ladonna and Michael Calvert, Tori Wilson, Kayla Caudle, Annie Howell, Katlyn Davis, Tori Hinton, Lezlie Miller, Katie Baughn, Scott Kennedy, Andrew Boisdore, Kim Short, Brenda Short, Celia Ellington and Sarah Calvert. They enjoyed swimming, refreshments, and playing ball in the gym.”
“Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” — Romans 12:12 — Wishing everyone a great week, and all fathers a Happy Father’s Day!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please call or text 850-543-6772, or email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
