Tim and I were so saddened to hear of Junior Bates’ passing on Sunday. He was fighting hard, but God had other plans. We met Junior through the Island Community Development Association, where he was an active member, helping with electrical issues at the park, and also being the point of contact for the antique tractor displays at the Island Wooden Bridge Festivals. Tim and Junior liked to rib each other whenever they would meet. He was a good man, and I can tell you that we will both really miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy and the rest of Junior’s family and friends.
Last Friday would have been the God’s House of Hope monthly Fish Fry fundraiser. Their last fish fry was in March, 2020, and I’m hoping they can start holding these fundraisers again sometime this year, what with people getting their COVID shots and all. They are the one and only food pantry for the entire county, helping those in need. Please help them to continue this ministry by making a donation, in any amount, and mail it to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island, KY 42350.
The Wreath Match ended Jan. 15, and I ordered 140 wreaths, which equates to 280 after the match (the wreaths I just ordered will arrive this December). I will order again the end of November, and wreaths will be $15 each at that time. My thanks go out to everyone that sponsored wreaths for veterans’ graves for Wreaths Across America this coming Dec. 18!
Please remember that if you’d like me to mention anyone’s birthday or anniversary (since I don’t know when they all are) to please email, call or text me. My contact info is at the end of this column.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Jan 26, 1961) — “Island 4-H leaders recently received training in food and clothing projects. Eight leaders are assisting Island Junior 4-H club and Island Junior High club members. Mrs. Shirley Calvert and Mrs. Maurice Everly will teach aprons. Mrs. Marie Markwell and Mrs. Charles McElwain will assist with skirts and blouses. Mrs. B.W. Kirtley will teach the breakfast unit. Mrs. Shirley Nevitt will help the group taking the snack and pack unit. Mrs. Richard Frailley plans to assist a food group again this year—stirring up goodies. Mrs. Shirley Calvert and Mrs. Richard Frailley served as leaders last year. Mrs. Alex Cabbage will assist the girls making dresses this year. Mrs. Cabbage has worked as a leader the past four years. She serves as a community leader as well as assisting girls with projects. Both Mrs. Cabbage and Mr. Cabbage have done outstanding work in the county 4-H program. It is through volunteer 4-H leaders that 4-H girls and boys carry out their motto “To make the Best Better.” Donna Jo Addington is serving as a junior leader and assisting with aprons. Eva Ray Cabbage is taking junior leadership also and assisting with a food group.”
“Live so that when people get to know you, they will get to know Christ.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
