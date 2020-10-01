Saturday was a good day to get some trash picked up along the roadways in and around Island. We ran into many Islanders during our couple of hours out and about. Among them were Eatons, Lotts, Coins, Crumbakers, Howells, Bishops and more. Yes, the farmers were out in force, taking care of business, while taking advantage of the decent weather. I saw a sign in Rumsey that said, “Thank a Farmer.” Here’s my chance, and I’m saying “Thank you to all farmers!” You may not hear it enough, but yours is a hard job, and some people may not think it’s that difficult—but those same people have probably never farmed. Just know you are appreciated by many people!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Gaye Johnson, and anniversary greetings go out to Artie and Paige Chandler. Wishing you all a great “special” day!
A Benefit & Silent Auction for Dana Dickerson will be this Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twice A Day Café, 505 Adams Ave. (the old Little Bits on Hwy 431). Dana has been battling cancer, and has had two surgeries. The money from this benefit will go towards defraying medical and travel expenses, as she travels weekly to Louisville, and will continue to do so for the next couple of months. In addition to the silent auction, there will also be a cake raffle. Foods available will include chili, soups, sandwiches, drinks and dessert. The silent auction will include items from many of the local businesses and baskets for all age groups. Here’s a Facebook post from Whitney Baldwin: “For an idea of some of our auction items, we will be having gift cards for restaurants like Bridge View (Pizzeria), IDK, Dairy Freeze, & Chick-fil-A; homemade candles from Kitty Lee; a $200 tree service from Jay Bird’s; tons of Paparazzi jewelry; Mylke coffee items; several options for photo sessions from local photographers, plus much more to come.” Please come out and support Dana, who has worked so hard, both in fighting her cancer battle, and also in keeping her Island business, Twice A Day Café, going.
After at least two months of work on the hill part of Doug Hill Road, it is now open again to through traffic. I know a lot of the “Hill” people are happy about that!
A heads-up that there will be an Island Bridge View Flea Market on Oct. 17. Booths are $10 each; contact Bridge View Pizzeria folks now to reserve your spot. Their number is 270-673-7038. Note that there will be NO food vending for this flea market.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Sep. 29, 1960) — High View Coal Company recently opened a strip mine on Highway 85, between Island and Buttonsberry. The location is the same as the old Blades and Rector mines. Homer Crabtree of Madisonville is the superintendent. They expect to employ ten or twelve men. By being on the blacktop road, they will be able to load coal during bad weather. Miss Ura Penrod visited Tommy Price at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Saturday. PFC’s Jerry Nall, Jerry Chambers and Thomas Eaton left Sunday for San Francisco Air Force Base. Shirley Gene Drake left Monday for the U.S. Army. Bruce Markwell and Joyce Foster were married at Shawneetown, Illinois. Linda Cox entered Scarritt College at Nashville last week. Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Wells and children of Louisville, and Miss Sylvia Perrin of Centertown were weekend guests of Mrs. Jessie Shacklett.
“We have a choice to use the gift of our lives to make the world a better place.” — Dr. Jane Goodall. Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
