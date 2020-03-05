My condolences and prayers go out to the family of Arthur Daugherty, who passed away last week.
There will soon be a new business in the strip mall on Main Street, along with Foe-tography & Crafts, Bridge View Pizzeria and Life Harvest Ministries. Per Eric Hill, a rehab center will be opening for disabled youth, and once in operation, it will advance to assisting disabled adults and the elderly. It will be located on the south end of the building, closest to Wooden Bridge Park.
Birthday greetings go out this coming week to Artie Chandler. Enjoy your special day!
Yes, we do have 3 restaurants in Island (a recent article accidentally said we had 2), and each business provides something a little different than the others: the Dairy Freeze has quick food to-go, like burgers and shakes, and is open Monday-Saturday; Twice a Day Café opens early in the morning, for those coffee guys and the breakfast folks, and is open Sundays; and Bridge View Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, and is also open Sundays. So if I want a shake, I’m definitely going to the Dairy Freeze; if I want breakfast, then Twice-a-Day Café is the spot, and certainly for pizza or other Italian fare, Bridge View Pizzeria is the place. Good to know we can grab food locally, 7 days a week!
The next GHOH Fish Fry is Friday of next week, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. Plan to come out for an all-you-can-eat meal of fish or chicken strips, with all the fixins, for $11. Kids 12 and younger eat for just $5. The location is 205 W. Main St., Island.
And it will be an eatin’ weekend, as the Island Masonic Lodge will have their Community Breakfast Saturday of next week, March 14, from 7-10 a.m. This is open to the whole community. Donations are accepted. The Masons have done even more work to the interior of the Lodge, so come and check it out. The Lodge is at 325 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431), across from Island City Hall.
Dr. Hugh Wilhite will provide an entertaining program of singing and banjo playing at the McLean County History Museum on Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. This is free and open to all. After the program some nibbles will be available. The location is 540 Main St., Calhoun, and parking is available on the street and also behind the museum and Treasure House. Just drive between the two buildings to get to the back. The museum entrance is on the right side of the building, and through the double doors.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Mar. 4, 1980) — The little town of Island got a big federal grant Monday for its first sewer system, a western Kentucky congressman (Rep. Carroll Hubbard) announced. Island and its sister community of Buttonsberry qualified (for the grant). John Mitchell, Island council member, said that tapping on (to a sewer main) in Island will be required, but tapping on in Buttonsberry will be “entirely voluntary.” Island qualified for special consideration in its grant application because so many of Island’s 600 residents are on a fixed-income or are elderly. Treated waste will be discharged into the Green River. Residents of Island and Buttonsberry now use septic tank systems for waste disposal.
And 70 years ago (Mar. 3, 1950) — Garage Leveled by Fire at Island; $50,000 Loss — Fire of an undetermined origin leveled the Moore-McDonald garage at Island, on Hwy 75, at 8:30 p.m. yesterday. The garage, which was owned by Archie R. Moore, state representative, contained several new farm implements, for which Mr. Moore was Island agent. Mr. Moore was away attending the state legislature at Frankfort, at the time of the fire. Firemen from nearby Livermore and Calhoun assisted Island firemen in fighting the blaze, and keeping it from spreading to nearby buildings.
“It is an art not only to say the right thing at the right time, but also to leave unsaid the wrong thing at the tempting moment.” — Have a great week, and remember to set your clocks forward one hour this Saturday night!
