Last Friday, at the McLean County History Museum and Research Center, we had between 65-70 high school students from Gary Morris’ U.S. History class come to research their Silent Hero Project on WWI and WWII veterans. Curator Anita Austill, Tim and I stayed busy helping the students, which included some Islanders, to find info on veterans, including Islanders Shirley Brown Calvert, Guy Hoagland, and William Foster Howell. I’m so glad the teens are learning about our military heroes, who have now passed on; may their sacrifices always be remembered.
The God’s House of Hope Fish Fry was the happening spot in town last Friday night. Tim and I visited with a nice couple from Owensboro, who said they come to the fish fry every month they can. We also met and chatted with Andrew Coin and his lovely daughters, Aubrey and Allison. And finally, because we were there so long, we had a nice time of fellowship with Bob and Gerry Bragg, too. Becky Curry’s cheesecake with the cherry topping was wonderful, as was all of the food, and the workers are all so pleasant. If you haven’t been to a fish fry yet, please check out this monthly fundraiser, which helps to keep our county food pantry stocked. It’s a definite win-win! The next GHOH fish fry is March 13 — save the date!
I was very happy to hear that Bonnie Boyken was able to get back to the Ladies Bridge Club at the Blue Jay Café this month, after several months away, and even took Second Place in her first week back. That’s fantastic, Bonnie.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Rachel Curry, Adam Wright, Kathy Coin, Ronnie Joe Strong and David Wright. Wishing you all a great day!
When this article comes out, the Bridge View Pizzeria should be open for business. The “soft opening” is Feb. 17-23. The Grand Opening will be posted, and in the newspaper, and the delivery service will start after the grand opening. By the Facebook pictures of the interior, it looks ready for business. Hours of operation are 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they’re located at 255 W. Main St., Suite C, Island, in the middle of the strip mall. Their phone number is 270-673-7038. Be sure to check them out!
The Baptist Men’s Breakfast is this Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
Reminiscing 20 years ago (Feb. 24, 2000) — There will be a night of music in Island on Feb. 26 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at the Heritage House (old city hall). Music will be provided by Ray and Janet Wilkerson, Johnnie Crick, Krystal Miller, Dexter Hedges and Calvin Powers. Food will be sold by the Island Heritage Council. This is another project to help restore the Island Wooden Bridge and to possibly build a park.
And 65 years ago (Feb. 23, 1955) — The Woman’s Missionary Society of the Island Baptist Church held a “pot-luck” supper at the church Thursday evening. The program theme was “El Camino” (The Road). Talks were given on the “Island of Cuba” as follows: “Cuba, a Subtropical Island,” Mrs. Lelah Eaton; “The Radio Church in the Field,” Mrs. Carma Eaton; “The Encampment of Yumuri,” Mrs. Betty Howell; “Miramar, a Suburb,” Mrs. Anna Hughart; “The University of Havana,” Mrs. Sue Markwell; “Where Do the Roads Lead?” — Mrs. Evelyn Cabbage; “Cuba, Important Center in the Americas,” Mrs. Margaret Eaton. The Circle will study a book, “The North Star,” Thursday at the home of Mrs. Ida Barnard.
“Christians are like coals of a fire—together they glow, apart they grow cold.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
