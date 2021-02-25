Well, it has been a quiet week. It was nice to get out to church Sunday, after several days in, due to the snow. Looks like it will warm up for a while, which will be a welcome change.
Birthday greetings go out this week to David Wright, whose birthday is Feb. 26, and to Robert Owen and Austin Calhoun, who both celebrate their birthday on March 1; Austin will be 8 years old. Celebrating anniversaries this week are Joe and Sarah Everly Mercer, and Bernie and Lois Crumbaker. Hope you all have a great day!
Speaking of anniversaries, Bridge View Pizzeria just celebrated their first anniversary on February 17; seems like the year flew by. We are so glad you decided to open your business here in Island! Glad you’ve had a great year, and wish you much continued success!
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Feb. 1951) — “A $147,239.24 contract for grade, drain and traffic bound surface work on three miles of Highway 75 between Livermore and Island has been let by the Kentucky department of highways to Mulligan Brothers, Inc., Greenville. The work will include relocating the highway from the Green river bridge at Livermore to Island, making its level sufficiently high to eliminate periodic flooding of it, and placing its entrance to Island at such a place as to make unnecessary crossing a turtle back bridge over L. & N. railroad tracks.” (Some people didn’t like that little “turtle-back” bridge. But many more did — and still do!)
And 80 years ago (Feb. 20, 1941) — “Mr. and Mrs. Sam Powell, of Calhoun, spent the week-end with Mr. Powell’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dave Powell. Mrs. T.R. Barnard and Mrs. Wesson Freels were in Owensboro Thursday. Mrs. J.S. Yewell and son, Norton Lee, returned from a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Yewell, Owensboro, Sunday. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Allen Powell Friday, a son. Mrs. Belle Fulkerson spent the week-end in McHenry a guest of her parents. Mrs. Tom Poole has returned from a visit to her daughter, Mrs. James Dickens, and Mr. Dickens, Owensboro, being called there by the illness of her little grandson. Mrs. Felix Perrin, formerly of Princeton, is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Shacklett. Mrs. Oscar Rector is visiting Mr. Rector, who is employed in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. and Mrs. Almon Eaton and sons, Leamon and Hugh Ike Eaton, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Everly and son, David Wayne Everly, Mrs. Blanche Fentress and Miss Pauline Fentress, Mr. and Mrs. Tol Miller met at the home of Mr. Roscoe Howell and family in honor of Mrs. Martin Everly’s birthday Sunday.” And in the news on Feb. 21: “Mrs. Eck Neal entertained Wednesday with an all-day quilting party in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Neal, at her home in Island. A delicious dinner was served to Messrs. and Mesdames Eugene Neal, Hollis Howell, Mesdames Hattie Brown, Herman Allen, Tom Henry, Archie Neal, A.O. Jolly and daughter, Miss Louise Jolly; Elbert Coke, Norvel Crumbaker, Lovel Everly and Mr. and Mrs. Eck Neal.”
“You may be the Hope that someone finds today.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
