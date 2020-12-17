The big news for us this past week is that my hubby, Tim Sheppard, started working at the Island Post Office. He had been working part-time at the Cleaton P.O. in Muhlenberg County since May, then applied here when the position became available. He’s happy to be able to serve you in Island, and everyone seems to be happy to have an Islander back in the Island P.O., after a number of years. Stop by and say hello to Tim!
Birthdays greetings go out this week to Robbin Baughn, and wedding anniversary greetings go out to Joe and Vicki Howell. Wishing you all a great “special” day!
Twice-a-Day Café has advertised local delivery! Give them a call at 270-977-0978 or 270-543-7442. Let’s keep supporting our Island businesses! I stopped in at dB Hair Grafix last week for a haircut, and Dana Blades does indeed sell gift certificates, so get with her for a great stocking stuffer or gift! You can call or text her at 270-314-8448. Bridge View Pizzeria has been having specials about every day, so check with them to find out their latest special. Their number is 270-673-7038, and remember—they deliver!
This Sunday, Dec. 20, Island Baptist Church will have singer Lindsey Graham perform a Christmas Concert during the morning service at 10 a.m. I’ve heard she has a lovely voice, and look forward to hearing her. Please come and join us for this special event. And upcoming, on Christmas Eve, there will be a service at Island Baptist at 9 p.m. All are invited.
Recycle day is this Saturday in Island, at the City Hall parking lot. They accept cardboard that has been broken down, so now is a good time to get rid of anything you bought that arrived in cardboard!
As of my deadline for this article, I still don’t have the delivery date for the wreaths, but whenever they arrive, we expect to have them placed by this weekend.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Dec. 17, 1970) — Marine Pfc. Donald L. Dennison, son of Charles R. Dennison, is now serving with Battalion Landing Team 3/9 of the Third Marine Division on Okinawa. The Island Community Development Association’s Christmas Lighting Contest will be judged on Friday, Dec. 18. Prizes will be 1st, $15; 2nd, $10 for the best decorated house; and $5 for the best decorated door.
And 45 years ago (Dec. 18, 1975) — As told by reporter, Cindy Boyken: “The Island 4th & 5th grade 4-H club meeting was called to order by the president, Eddie Nevitt. Scott Morris and Butch Trimble led the pledges to the flags. Twenty-seven members answered the roll call by secretary, Laura Everly. Mr. Sam Galloway, County Extension Agent, told the club a Christmas story. The club sang some Christmas carols. The next meeting will be Jan. 8 at school.”
And in the Island News that same day, Gola Everly had this to report: “The Faithful Workers Sunday School Class of the Baptist Church held their annual Christmas party, Dec. 11 in the church basement. Those in attendance were: Tom and Ethel Poole; Frank and Mary Wigginton; Henry and Esther Carter; Almon and Lelah Eaton; Ray and Gola Everly; Wayne and Judy Dozier; Don Bratcher; Etha Penrod; Addie Belle Freels; Rena Yeaden; Effie Calvert; Nellie Crumbaker; Pernia Shacklett; Jo Ellis; Vessie Howell; Marie Markwell; Coleta Orton; Oma Gross; Irene Weightman; Alice Addington and Pauline Fentress. Everyone enjoyed the dinner and fellowship together. We exchanged gifts and took gifts out to the shut-ins.”
“To be content with what we possess is the greatest of all riches.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
