Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Tim and I won’t be doing anything special for Thanksgiving, but we are grateful for the many blessings we have. I hope if you do have a big Thanksgiving meal, or even a small one, that you have a wonderful day!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Joyce Sutton, Elaine Wright, Beth Taylor and Jenny Whitmer, and wedding anniversary greetings go out to Ricky and Patty Dame. I wish you all a special day!
Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations is having some big sales Friday through Sunday. Be sure and check them out. You might find some great Christmas gifts! Their hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. They’re located at 255 W. Main St. (right next door to Bridge View Pizzeria), and their number is 270-673-7033.
Wreaths Across America — This coming Monday, Nov. 30 is the deadline, if you would like to sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave in McLean County. I will place my order that evening, and cannot order any more after that date. Each wreath is $15. Please let me know by sending a check made out to Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a separate note that has the veteran’s name; years of birth and death; the cemetery where they are buried and directions to the grave in that cemetery; as well as contact information—in case I need to reach you. Please call, text or email me with any questions. My email is IslandKYNews@gmail.com, and my number is 850-543-6772. Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, 2020. Thank you!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Nov. 27, 1975) — The Faithful Workers Sunday School Class met at the Baptist Church Tuesday, Nov. 18 for the Thanksgiving dinner and class meeting. Husbands were invited. Those attending were: Mr. & Mrs. Jim Yeaden; the Rev. and Mrs. Frank Wiggington; Mr. & Mrs. Tom Poole; Mr. & Mrs. Almon Eaton; the Rev. and Mrs. Wayne Dozier; Mrs. Coleta Orton; Oma Gross; Mrs. Wade Case; Effie Calvert; Etha Penrod; Marie Markwell; Pernia Shacklett; Bertha Kirtley; Pauline Fentress; Alice Addington and Gola Everly. Everyone enjoyed the dinner and the fellowship together. We worked on some gifts to be given to the shut-ins for Christmas. Mrs. Jesse Daniels, Mrs. Eugene Bullock and Mrs. Ernestine Everly were in Owensboro Friday. The Rev. and Mrs. Harry Lewes and Mrs. Lewes’ mother, Mrs. Webb, and Mr. & Mrs. Jesse (Pick) Daniels were supper guests of Mr. & Mrs. J.D. Hardison Friday evening.
And 60 years ago (Nov. 24, 1960) — The senior 4-H club of Island met on Nov. 7. They had a program and a playlet. The program was about “Harvest.” Here were the people and the topics: “The Best Time of the Year,” Johnnie Crick; “Thanksgiving”—a poem, Joe Howell; “Tobacco Sales and Tobacco Profits,” Ava Penrod; “Machines for Easier and Faster Work,” Roger Daugherty. The playlet was “The Vitamins Visit with Old Mother Nature.” Here were the people and their roles: Mother Nature, Peggy Eaton; Little Girl, Mary Crouse; Little Boy, Ronnie Crumbaker; Vitamin A, Sue Kassinger; Vitamin B, Shirley Cabbage; Vitamin D, Eddie Colburn.
“It is not happy people who are thankful; it is thankful people who are happy.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
