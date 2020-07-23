Last week was definitely a scorcher. I hope we have some cooler days ahead—before fall. I spoke with my California family via Zoom Sunday night. In their county, everything is in lockdown again, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. I’m thankful that here in Kentucky we can still worship in church, and we can sing in church! I’m also grateful that businesses can remain open here, allowing people to earn a living, and hopefully, keeping these businesses solvent.
Since it looks like we’ll need to wear masks for a while now, be sure to check out Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations, in the strip mall in Island — 255 W. Main St. They have many, many mask designs for children (princesses, Fortnite, Avengers, etc.) and for adults, like KY sports, camo, floral — just too many to mention them all. Call to see about custom orders, or to place an order, or see what’s already in the shop. They’re open Tuesday-Saturday, and the phone number is 270-673-7033. You can also check out their Facebook page.
Amy, the young lady who has worked at the Island Post Office for the past year, had her last workday last week. Her smile and cheerfulness will be missed.
Belated Birthday greetings to Sharron Hillard; hope you had a great day! And Happy Anniversary to David and Melody Shocklee; may you have many more!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (July 28, 1960) — Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Rector of Newcastle, Pennsylvania are spending their vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector. Linda Sullivan of Owensboro, Martha Jane Nall, Patricia Nall and Mrs. Bobby Nevitt spent the weekend at Kentucky Lake. James Oscar Brown and family of St. Louis, Illinois spent Saturday with Misses Nancy and Cliffie Brown and Mrs. Archie Moore. Ray Dudley Hughes, Richey Howard, Tommy Calvert, Glenn Bowman, Jeff Howell, and the Rev. Bill Nave spent last week at Schafer’s Camp.
And 35 years ago (July 25, 1985) — Rory Miller of Island caught a 4-lb., 4-oz catfish while fishing with his uncle, Chester Smith, at a “secret pond.” He says it took him seven years to catch one this big! Rory’s parents are Grace and Ricky Miller.
“Faith sees the invisible, believes the incredible, and receives the impossible!” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
