I hope everyone had a nice Father’s Day. Since both of our fathers have passed, it was really nice for Tim and me to be able to spend the afternoon with Hugh Ike Eaton and family. They are always a pleasure to be around!
Thanks to former Islanders, Chalmer and Sherry Lindsey, who donated a bench which was placed in Island’s Wooden Bridge Park on June 17th. This donation is in memory of their son, Everett Lew Van Lindsey, who was born on that day, 44 years ago. The bench is made from soda caps which the Lindseys and their friends collected over a period of time. It is located just north of the caboose, and is a lovely addition to the park. Thanks again, Chalmer and Sherry!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Joshua Calhoun, who will turn 10 on June 30th; Janet Calvert, Tracy Pannell, Bobby Johnson, Lori Jo Lee, and Debbie Boyken-Payne. Happy Anniversary to Matt & Katie Head, Lonnie & Connie Hillard, and Curtis & Joyce Sutton. Wishing all of you a very special day!
And in racing news, last Saturday Kelly Freels Key snagged the Pro 7.50 Hot Rod Reunion Win in Bowling Green! She said this is her second HRR win, and she thanked her racing family and everyone that cheered for her over the weekend. Kelly added that “winning this race on Father’s Day weekend will always be the icing on the cake.” I’m sure that her dad and her whole family are extremely proud of her. Way to go, Kelly!
Something new and exciting to look forward to (for those of us that love food), is that Kip’s 2 Go will start serving Plate Lunches sometime in July! Always great to have options for places to eat locally, and also to have enough places to accommodate everyone that wants to eat. More details coming soon on the Plate Lunches. Also, Kip’s now has milkshakes! Their current flavors are chocolate, strawberry, caramel, banana, vanilla and dreamsicle—so come out and give them a try!
Get your Pork Butts ordered for July 4th, and let someone else do the cooking for that day! The cut-off date to pre-order and pay is tomorrow, Friday, June 25th. They are $30 each, and will be ready for pick-up Saturday, July 3, in Island, in the parking lot by Bridgeview Pizzeria. To pre-order, call William Davis at 270-314-3734. His business is called “An Ole Cowboy at the Cross Bar-B-Que & Custom Cooking.”
The School Street Project is coming along nicely—can’t wait to see it when it’s finished! Scott Hillard hopes it will be totally completed—painting, landscaping, roofing and displays—prior to the Bridge Fest. Donations can be sent to Scott Hillard, Box 106, Island KY, 42350. Please write “School St. Project” on the memo line.
Get rid of those old tires you have in a corner somewhere! Today through Saturday is the Tire Waste turn-in at Myer Creek Park. Dates and times are: June 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 26 from 7 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to drop them off!
Reminiscing 50 years ago (June 24, 1971) — The Terry Neal family of Newburgh spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal. The Rev. Loyd Johnson preached his last sermon at the Baptist Church Sunday. He and his family will leave for Tennessee this week. Army Private Stephen D. Hoagland, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emory E. Hoagland, Route 1, Island, recently completed eight weeks of basic training at the U.S. Army Training Center, Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Mr. and Mrs. Newman Neal spent last week in St. Louis, where they took one of their horses to race. They returned home Saturday. Saturday evening lightning struck three of their horses. Lightning also set fire to the TV set of Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Neal. One tree was blown down at G.E. Hughes, and a tree was also blown down at the home of Mrs. Susie Kirtley.
“Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.” ~ Romans 13:8 — Wishing everyone a great week!
