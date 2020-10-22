My condolences go out to the family and friends of Bro. Barney Priar, who passed away last week. He had been the pastor at Buttonsberry Baptist Church for 38 years, and I know he will be greatly missed.
Due to our county being in a COVID-19 red zone last week, the “Falloween Day Bazaar” was rescheduled, and will now be held Halloween Day, Oct. 31—barring any unforeseen circumstances. The other info remains the same; times are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (vendors start at 7 a.m., and the other activities start at 9 a.m.) at both Island Wooden Bridge Park and in the parking lot of the strip mall. There will be over 20 vendors, a costume contest, a family scavenger hunt, silent auction and more. Bridge View Pizzeria will also be selling food and drinks, including lemonade shake-ups at the restaurant. If you’re interested in reserving a vendor spot, please contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 or Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 270-673-7033. (Please note that this is not an Island Community Development Assn event.)
Happy birthday to Susie Vandiver, who celebrates her special day today. Other birthdays being celebrated this coming week are for Jo Ann Ashby, Eddie Howell, Stacy Ashby, Euleen Rickard, Ann Swift, Teresa Hill and Brian Ashby. Anniversary greetings go out to Paul & Christy Woosley. Wishing everyone a wonderful day!
Just a reminder—God’s House of Hope is still unable to have their monthly fish fry fundraiser. They are the only food bank that serves the whole county of McLean. Please help them, if you’re able to, by sending a check in any amount to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. Thank you!
I was happy to go and speak at the recent Livermore Woman’s Club meeting about both the McLean County History Museum and Wreaths Across America (WAA). This year we may not end up having a WAA ceremony, but we will definitely be placing wreaths on veterans’ graves, as we have for the past two years. WAA Day is Dec. 19, 2020, but the deadline for ordering wreaths is Nov. 30; that is the day I must order and pay for the wreaths. The wreaths are $15 each, and they are live balsam wreaths from Maine. If you are interested in sponsoring one or more wreaths for a veteran’s grave in McLean County, please let me know by sending your check, made out to me, Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a separate note that has the veteran’s name; years of birth and death; the cemetery where they are buried and directions to the grave in that cemetery; as well as contact information (in case I need to reach you). Please call, text or email me with any questions. My contact info is at the end of this column.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Oct. 23, 1975) — Mr. & Mrs. Wesson Freels took a trip to Mammoth Cave and had dinner at the Mammoth Cave Hotel last Sunday. They enjoyed the beautiful scenery. Each Sunday two members of the Wesleyan Sunday School Class of the UMC visit with Mrs. Ollie Daniel in her home. They enjoy the Sunday school lesson together. Mrs. Daniel is a shut-in. Tony Vandiver of New Albany, Indiana, visited his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Vandiver, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Hattie Lamb, last weekend. Mr. & Mrs. Bernie Crumbaker and family have moved into their new home. They bought Mrs. Virginia Crumbaker’s home. Virginia has moved to Livermore. Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Daniel and Mr. & Mrs. J.D. Hardison spent Wednesday until Sunday fishing at Lake Barkley.
“Don’t wait for things to settle down to start going to church—just settle down and go.” I wish everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.