I would like to start out by sending my condolences to the families and friends of Earlene Willis Howard and Les “Chieco” Burden, who both passed away recently. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
There will be a Masonic funeral service for David Withers this Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at the Island Community Cemetery (Island Methodist Cemetery).
God’s House of Hope has canceled their Fish Fry for June, still due to COVID-19 concerns. Hopefully they will be able to start it back up next month. I know we sure miss them holding their monthly fundraiser. If you’d like to help them out during this tough time, please send a donation, in any amount, to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. Let’s keep our county food bank in a position to help all those that need it!
I was happy to see that Twice-A-Day Café reopened last week. Dana Dickerson has a lot of people praying for her, and I and many others certainly wish her well, and wish her business continued success. The café is located at 505 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431). Bridge View Pizzeria has added something else new—cheesy fries. And is that bacon on top? Oh my, no wonder some of us are gaining weight during this pandemic! Remember that the Pizzeria also delivers; their phone number is 270-673-7038. If you decide to pick-up from there instead, or just want to shop or get a tanning session in, stop in next door to Red’s Tanning & Hometown Creations. Both businesses are in the strip mall at 255 W. Main St., Island.
I had to go to Cleaton a couple of times on a recent Saturday, and passing by the Dairy Freeze, I couldn’t believe the number of cars there. They were social distancing to place their orders, but the place was definitely hopping!
Belated birthday greetings go out to Ardie Wilkerson. Hope you had a great day! Happy Anniversary to Robert and Cindy Bishop, and may you have many more!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (June 9, 1960) — Mrs. H.K. Kirtley and Mrs. John M. Kirtley visited Mrs. William Campbell at Linton, Indiana Tuesday. Mrs. Campbell is quite ill. Mrs. Willie McAfee, Mr. & Mrs. Ezra Garst and Linda were dinner guests of Mr. & Mrs. John Yeaden Sunday, celebrating Mr. Yeaden’s 89th birthday. Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Austin are parents of a son, born at the ODC Hospital Monday. Mrs. Austin was the former June Nall. Mrs. Ray Everly, Mrs. Vessie Howell and Miss Pauline Fentress were in Central City Tuesday. Guests of Mr. & Mrs. Miller Rickard were his sister, Mrs. W.W. Moore, La Center, the Rev. and Mrs. Gates Bowman and children of Paducah, Mr. & Mr. Alvin Rickard and children, Owensboro, and Mr. & Mrs. Richard Bowman, Island.
And 30 years ago (June 7, 1990) — Audrey Morris and Lucille Morris have been visiting with Connie and Dennis Morris in Prattville, Ala. Mickey Morris visited with the family this weekend and brought the ladies back to McLean County. Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Sutton visited with Edwinia and Tony Thanas and children, Joseph and Elise. They enjoyed Elise’s dance recital while there. Emily Bolton and Brad Markwell spent last week with their grandparents, Jim and Sue Markwell. Sarah Everly, Brad Markwell and Jennifer Bolton visited with Medorah Everly Saturday afternoon. Brad Whitaker of Bloomington, Ind. spent the weekend at home with his family, Harold, Kay and Stephanie Whitaker. John and Louvenia Vandiver took a short weekend trip touring sights of interest around Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. David Burden, son of Marilyn Burden, will leave for the Marine Corps on June 6. Kevin Edmonds will leave for the Navy September 13. Alice and Linda Addington spent a few days visiting with Mary Willis in Indianapolis. While there, Alice attended her granddaughter’s wedding. Dr. Tonya Thomas and Kirk Chamberlain were married in Bloomington, Ind.
“There is a reason the rearview mirror is small and the windshield is big.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
