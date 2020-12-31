I hope everyone had a nice Christmas. It was a quiet, relaxing one at our house. Between the chocolate deluxe petites Euleen Rickard sent, and the chocolate and peanut butter fudge from Doris Lott, I’m already putting on my winter weight. Only problem is, I still had it on from last winter! Thanks, ladies—it’s all wonderful! The Island Baptist Christmas Eve candlelight service was nice. Although very cold that night, there was a good turnout of people to remember the reason for the season.
Birthdays greetings go out this week to Taylor Rafferty, and anniversary greetings to Beverly & Jo Ann Ashby and Joey & Gwen McCrystal. Wishing you all a very special day!
Let’s please remember to patronize our Island businesses. We want them all to be here throughout 2021 and beyond! Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations closed for the holidays, but will reopen on Jan. 4. At Twice-a-Day Café you can dine in or carry-out. Give them a buzz at 270-977-0978 or 270-543-7442. Call Kips 2 Go to place orders: 270-499-4824 or 270-499-4592. Bridge View Pizzeria is open for dine-in, carry-out or delivery; call them at 270-702-0463. If I neglected to remember your business, and you’d like it mentioned, please get in touch with me via text, email or phone call.
Wreath Match—just two more weeks! This wreath match was available for the first time this past January, and is available again, until Jan. 15, 2021. If anyone wants to take advantage of sponsoring Wreaths Across America wreaths early, where you sponsor one, and WAA matches one, you will pay $15 and receive 2 wreaths. You can’t beat that deal, and there is no limit. Same as before, please send a check made out to me, Vicki Ventura, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please let me know who the wreaths will be for next December, where they are buried in McLean County, and include your contact information. Thanks!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Dec. 29, 1960) — “McLean County will be under the State Fire Control Program for the first time in 1961.” A “fire watch tower is now under construction near Island. It is located on the J.P. Daniels farm, about 1 1/2 miles northwest of Island. The tower, located on a high hill, is 66 feet tall.”
“Mrs. Rosa Wood entertained Christmas day with a dinner party. Guests were Mrs. Evah Gillim, Mr. and Mrs. Dorman Baldwin, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Maddox, Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Patton, Owensboro; Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bowman, the Rev. Alfred Flewallan and Mrs. Flewallen, Robert Ellis Gillim, Detroit; Harmie Ellis, Parkin, Ark.; Winfred Maddox, Huston Bowman, Billie Gillim, Theodore Gillim, Norman Gillim, Leon Maddox, Norman Baldwin, Bill Bowman, Misses Veda Baldwin, Aethel Maddox, Florence Maddox, Reta Bowman, Artie Wood, Navada Wood, Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Wood, Miss Ethel Gillim and Sherlie Gillim.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Felix Perrin and children, of Corbin, are spending the holidays with Mr. and Mrs. Leo Shacklett and family and other relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Arch R. Moore and daughter, Judith Anne, were in Evansville, Saturday. Billie J. Howell, of Detroit, is spending the holidays with his mother and sister, Mrs. Maude Howell and Miss Joyce Howell. Mr. and Mrs. Horace Howell and son, Ed Dow Howell, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Taylor and Miss Kathryn Kirtley, Owensboro, on Christmas day. Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Carter and children, Venita and Lorenda, spent Christmas day as guests of Mrs. Carter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl London and family, of South Carrollton. Hugh Ike Eaton, David Bolton, and June Brown, Jr., after spending several days at home during the holidays, have returned to Camp Breckenridge.
“God loves us the way we are, but too much to leave us that way.” — Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.