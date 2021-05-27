The Island Community Development Association would like to sincerely thank recent MCHS graduate and scholarship winner, Gabriel Whitmer, for doubling his scholarship challenge money and donating $200 to the ICDA to help with upgrades needed for the Island ball fields. This is a great example of giving back to your community by helping where there is a need. Thank you, Gabriel!
And speaking of ball fields, thanks to those involved with helping at the ballpark this past week. A lot of work was done on field #2, to get it ready so that more teams can practice. Joey Lowery, Michael Bastin and Scott Hillard were members of this volunteer effort. If there’s anyone else that was involved, let me know. Island is not part of the usual school rotation for softball, as far as actual games go, but we hope to be in the future. With so many teams in the county right now, they do need fields to practice on, so it’s great to have our fields in good playing shape. Thanks again, guys!
Fundraising efforts are ongoing for further enhancements to the Island Ballpark. Checks can be made out to ICDA, with “Island Ballpark” in the memo line, and please mail to: Island Community Development Assoc., c/o Tim Sheppard, PO Box 75, Island, KY 42350
Island Masonic Lodge #743 will smoke Boston butts to sell this Saturday, May 29 at the Lodge on Hwy 431. They are $30 each, and available first come, first served. The Masons usually sell out by noon, so please plan accordingly, if you don’t want to miss out!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Barbara Gardner and Robert Bishop. Dennie & Karen Whitaker will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on June 1st. Wishing you all a very special day!
Thanks to Scott Hillard, Trent Hillard and Tristan Hillard for painting the east exterior wall of the building that houses dB Hair Grafix. It looks much improved!
Reminiscing 55 years ago (May 26, 1966) — Thomas Lee Hughes is valedictorian of the 1966 graduating class of Livermore High School. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hughes of Island. During his senior year he served as vice-president of the class and was chosen as Mr. Senior. He was voted the most studious all four years of high school. Hughes plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall and major in chemical engineering. Brenda Elaine Eaton was chosen as salutatorian of her graduating class of Livermore High School. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Eaton of Island. During her senior year she was one of the top three girls from Livermore School taking the Air Force exam, was chosen FFA Sweetheart and Miss Senior. In the fall she will enroll at Kentucky Wesleyan to prepare for nurses’ training and will spend two years at the ODC Hospital under the nursing program to become an RN.
And 25 years ago (May 23, 1996) — On May 14, 80 friends and relatives joined together in the Fellowship Hall at Island Baptist Church to honor Alice Addington on her 90th birthday. The celebration was a complete surprise to the guest of honor. She was presented a basket filled with 114 birthday cards, a plaque from her Sunday school class, two balloon bouquets, a watermelon inscribed with “Happy Birthday,” and a number of lovely, personal gifts. Addington has lived in Island for most of her 90 years and has been an active member of the Island Baptist Church since 1919. She is known by several generations of youth for the homemade cookies she prepared for VBS. She is now known for the homemade yeast rolls she brings to pitch-ins at the church.
“One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple.” ~ Psalm 27:4 — Wishing everyone a safe Memorial Day weekend!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.