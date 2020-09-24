We have had some very beautiful weather lately, and I hope that continues. Now, if only the mosquitoes would disappear! At Island Baptist Church last Sunday we had Dr. Nathan Whisnant deliver the sermon, which I enjoyed hearing. Bro. Chad and family were on vacation, and I hope they enjoyed themselves, and get back safely. Their presence was missed!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Bobby Geary, Martin Eaton, Robyn Rafferty and Lorenda Humphrey. Wishing you all a great day! And belated birthday greetings to Kay Crowe; hope your day was a special one!
A reminder again this week, that per County Clerk Carol Eaton, the voting location for the Island Precinct will change from the Island City Hall to the South Eastern/Island Fire Station on Hwy 85E. Please spread the word!
Work is progressing on the projects on West Main Street. Street signs have been ordered and the flagpole from the Island School on 431 will be up soon at the old pool hall. Again, if you want to donate to the School Street Project, please send checks to Scott Hillard at P.O. Box 106, Island KY 42350, with FOI-School Project on the check memo line. There is a GoFundMe page link on the Friends of Island Facebook page, and they’re still a ways off from reaching the goal of paying for the historic-looking School Street sign, and the mural for the old pool hall.
Tim and I have been picking up trash along roadways for the Trash for Cash Program. This year we’re walking for the McLean County History Museum. We’re not asking for donations here, but want to thank the Scott Hillard family for helping us pick up trash along Hwy 85—one mile each way from Hwy 431. That road is a bear, because so much litter is dumped there. The Hillards also picked up along West Main, and a couple of other Island streets, and we greatly appreciate the help—especially when it’s super-hot out. Thanks, guys!
Just a reminder that I cannot write about things I’m unaware of. Please send me any birthday or anniversary info, as well as any news or upcoming events—even if virtual, that relate to Island, or right around us, if you want it mentioned in this column. I’ll be more than happy to add it!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Sep. 29, 1960) — The Island seventh grade recently elected officers for the coming year. Tommie Hughes is the president; Buddy Schindler is treasurer. The reporter is Elaine Eaton and librarian is Johnny Revlett.
And 35 years ago (Sep. 26, 1985) — McLean County has received approval from the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) for an historical highway marker in Island, home site of Revolutionary War soldier William Worthington. Efforts to get the marker approved began in June of 1983 with an idea from Mrs. Virginia Davis (an Island native). Davis worked with the local Chamber of Commerce on the project. Getting the KHS okay for “The Island” was no easy task. Davis wrote countless letters and provided the documentation for the marker.
“The love we have is God’s gift to us, what we do with it is our gift to God.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
