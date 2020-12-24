My sympathies go out to the family of Doug Wood, who passed away Dec. 11. Born and raised in Island, he went on to do many things in life, including co-owning and leading Green Valley Farm Supply for more than 35 years as president and general manager. He was also a good friend to the McLean County History Museum, by helping to secure a place for them to house the Regional Family Research Center for a number of years. That is where I heard of Doug and Sandy Wood—good civic-minded people. My thoughts and prayers go out to Doug’s family and friends.
On Dec. 20, Island Baptist Church was graced to have singer Lindsey Graham perform a Christmas Concert for our morning service. Tim and I were out of town when she last gave a concert here. I was so happy we didn’t miss her this time. She has an amazing voice, and it was wonderful to be there in person to hear her. Her folks were also there. Her dad grew up in McLean County, and he and Lindsey sang a duet, “Emmanuel,” to close out the concert. If you missed it, you can watch the concert on the Island Baptist Church Facebook page. As a reminder, Island Baptist has a worship service on Christmas Eve, (tonight) at 9 p.m. All are invited to join us.
Birthdays greetings go out this week to Shirley Moore. Wishing you a very special day, Shirley!
The semi-truck bringing the wreaths for Wreaths Across America surprised us early Wednesday of last week. Tim and I scrambled to meet the truck with the 396 wreaths for McLean County, and were so thankful to Travis Howard and Ricky Dame for their help in unloading and moving all of the wreaths. They were an absolute blessing to be available right at that time, and willing to jump in and do all that lifting! We can’t thank you enough, Travis and Ricky!
The wreaths were placed over the following few days, and photos of all the veteran graves sponsored are being uploaded to the McLean Co., Ky. Military “Lest We Forget” Facebook page. My thanks, as always, to those that sponsored wreaths, and those special helpers that place them yearly throughout McLean County. They include Anita Austill, David & Lynne Scott, Darlene Bailey, Marianne Eaton and Vicki Howell. This year Miss Jalyn helped Grammy Marianne, and Vicki Howell’s sister, Tracy Pannell also helped Vicki with the Island cemeteries. These helpers, plus others that jump in to help, make it possible to cover the whole county. Thank you all!
Wreath Match — This wreath match was available for the first time this past January, and is available again, until Jan. 15, 2021. If anyone wants to take advantage of sponsoring Wreaths Across America wreaths early, where you sponsor one, and WAA matches one, you will pay $15 and receive 2 wreaths. You can’t beat that deal, and there is no limit. Same as before, please send a check made out to me, and mail to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please let me know who the wreaths will be for next December, and include your contact information. Thanks!
Reminiscing 60 year ago (Dec. 22, 1960) — “Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly spent last Friday in Owensboro. They forgot to put the dog out when they left. When they returned that evening, their house looked as if a cyclone had hit. The dog had torn the bamboo curtains in the enclosed porch to shreds, ruined several curtains in other rooms, chewed holes in the upholstered chair and sofa, chewed the wood through three windows, and damaged two other windows. Gola says the damage would be $100 or more. Mr. & Mrs. Buck Schindler and family are spending Christmas in Florida. Theodore Wood reports he has a large watermelon saving for Christmas and will cut it Christmas Day. I don’t know whether this is gospel or not.”
“Jesus is the reason for the season.” — Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
