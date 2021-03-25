My condolences go out to the family and friends of Bobby Eastwood, who passed away last week. I pray the Lord will comfort you all during this sad time.
On March 15 the Island Community Development Association held their first meeting since last June (due to COVID-19). It was nice to be able to meet again. We voted to cover the cost of one of the two new street/stop signs going in by the Island Ballpark. We look forward to seeing the two signs installed very soon. Friends of Island is handling this project, and aFORDable Signs will be doing the installation. ICDA will also be replacing the two walkover bridges at the ballpark with one new, sturdy one in the near future. We will have a (Wooden Bridge) park clean-up day this Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. Some of us will probably be there earlier in the morning, so whoever wants to come out and help, please do!
Speaking of the signs by the ballpark, Friends of Island is about $600 shy in paying the balance of the signs. If you’d like to donate, you can do so in a couple of ways: via Paypal with the following link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/friendsofIsland; or by mailing your donation to FOI, PO Box 106, Island, KY 42350. Thanks!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Brittany Foe and Chester Hoover. Happy Anniversary to Bro. Chad and Robyn Rafferty. I hope everyone has a very special day!
Two weeks ago I mentioned cars that needed to be towed or picked up for scrap metal. Last week, passing by Phillips Enterprises on 431, their sign said that a complete car was worth $250. I, personally, have never seen the price that high, so again, take advantage of the higher value you can get for a car just sitting on your property, that will never run again. Phillips’ number is 270-733-4342; call to see how much it’s worth this week. They’re located at 3323 US-431, just north of Livermore.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (March 26, 1981) — Mickey and Minnie, as well as Donald and Daisy did some jitterbuggin’ as a host of Disney characters provided backup during the 1981 4-H Jamboree held Friday night. Island’s 4-6 grades’ club act, “The Disney Friends’ 4-H Revue” won blue ribbon, 1st alternate. That production featured about every Disney character imaginable, and the costuming looked professional. ~ Elihu “Buddy” Hoagland IV, a graduate of McLean County High School, currently attending Tomlinson College in Cleveland, Tenn., was awarded a James Graham Brown Scholarship from Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. Hoagland is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elihu Hoagland of Island. He will graduate from Tomlinson College in April with an A.A. degree. The James Graham Brown Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship designed to draw outstanding students to Kentucky Wesleyan College.
And 30 years ago (March 21, 1991) — David Drake, son of Shirley and Norma Drake, is home from Operation Desert Storm. He has been visiting classrooms in our school system this week. He spent Monday at Island School, sharing news and interesting information of his experiences. On Sunday, a surprise welcome home dinner was held at the home of Virgie Jackson for David. The house was decorated with red, white, blue and yellow ribbons. The meal featured a cake that was decorated like an American flag. Tommy and Oscar Rector, of Owensboro, visited Island Baptist Church Sunday morning. The Baptist women of Island Baptist Church hosted a prayer breakfast to precede the spring revival services. Those attending the prayer breakfast were Carma Eaton, Jane Bolton, Joyce Sutton, Lillian Shacklett, Jean Hartman, Lisa Burch, Marie Crumbaker, Jane Crumbaker, Beth Taylor, Sue Markwell, Lorenda Bishop, Betty Jo Howell, Jane Brown and Hilda Kirtley. Whitney Leigh Whitaker, daughter of Dennie and Karen Whitaker of Island, celebrated her third birthday on March 17. A total of 25 family and friends helped Whitney celebrate.
“FAITH: It’s the key that unlocks the gates of heaven.” — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
