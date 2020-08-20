My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Hunter Howard, who passed away last week in a boating accident. In honor of Hunter, there will be a benefit car wash and plate lunch tomorrow (Friday), August 21 at Grease Monkey Auto, at 138 Hwy 136E, Calhoun (across the street from Riverside nursing home). From 8 a.m. until noon you can pull in, get your car hand-washed and dried, and be back on the road—no need to get out of your car. This is Donations Only, and Grease Monkey Auto will 100% match whatever they do in car washes to help the family out. Every dollar will go to the family. In addition, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tharp’s Handyman Services will be set up at Grease Monkey Auto with hamburgers/hot dogs, chips and a drink. All proceeds go to the family. Please share the word, and come out and support Hunter’s family!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Vicki Howell; wishing you a wonderful day! And belated happy birthday to Navada “Baylo” Davis; hope it was a great one!
I am still so thankful that we can worship in our church of choice here in Kentucky—unlike some states. This coming Sunday we will have a baptism at our church. This year has been so crazy that it will certainly be a blessing for the congregation to have some normalcy again, and witness this young person accepting Jesus. If you have been thinking about attending a church, there are several in Island, alone. Be sure to check one out this Sunday!
Thanks to Scott Hillard for painting the front of the building at dB Hair Grafix. It’s looking good! Tim and I ran into Bud Nickells over the weekend. It was great to see him. He is happily engaged, and will be getting married in the fall. We wish him and his future bride all the best!
Twice a Day Café had some issues last week with their phone line, debit card machine and internet, but everything is now up and running. Be sure to check them out, or call in an order; their number is 270-673-7005, and they’re at 505 Adams Ave. (Hwy 431).
Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations has a Fri-Yay Sale every Friday, with $5 off Red’s Pre-made T-shirts; Regular T-shirts for $10; and Bleached T-shirts for $12. Be sure and check out the sale each week. Their number is 270-673-7033, and they’re in the strip mall at 255 W. Main St., right beside Bridge View Pizzeria.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Aug. 21, 1975) — Top winner in the senior division of the State 4-H Entomology Demonstration Competition, held Aug. 14 at the Kentucky State Fair, was Debbie Seymour, 15, of Island, representing McLean County. She was the champion with her demonstration on “Insect Metamorphosis.” She had earlier won at the county and area levels, to become eligible for state competition.
And 25 years ago (Aug. 17, 1995) — Ashley Henry, daughter of Debbie Henry, will be attending Murray State University. Good luck, Ashley, we are proud of you. Entries are being accepted for the Little Miss and Mister Wooden Bridge Festival Contest, in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Wooden Bridge Festival. August 18 at 5 p.m. the Island UMC will be hosting a dinner/singing. The entertainment will feature Johnny Vandiver and the Spiritual Echoes. Plates are $4. All proceeds will benefit the “To Ghana with Love” shipment. This shipment will be sent to aid Charles and Patty Maddox with their mission in Ghana, Africa.
“Life is a puzzle; Jesus is the missing piece.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
