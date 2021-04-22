Sunday was certainly a nice day. At Island Baptist there were two baptisms to start off the service, and a great turnout of people to witness the special occasion. Following the service we and Hugh Ike Eaton went to check out the former Farm House, now Farm Town Restaurant in Calhoun. They still have a buffet, and we all enjoyed that. They’re working on getting their Facebook page going, but if you’re in the Calhoun area, be sure and check them out.
After several delays due to the pandemic, Bro. Eric Espada was ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church, during a Service of Commissioning and Ordination at Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville on April 17th. Cesia and the boys were there to witness the event, and share the special moment with Bro. Eric. It was a nice service, which you can watch by going to Bro. Eric’s Facebook page. Congratulations, Bro. Eric! We’re so happy for you!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Kathy Coin and Kendall Bishop. I wish you both a very special day! And born on April 14, to T.J. and Chris Israel, was Norah June Israel. Proud grandparents are Robbie and Valaire Edmonds.
The new street signs were installed last week at Adams & Walnut and at Hiland & Walnut, and they look great. And Bobby Veach Field is also looking great, thanks to Joey Lowery, Leon Hillard and Danny Joe Daniels, who spent one afternoon last week working on it. Teams are practicing at the field, with more teams requesting time to do the same. Someone will soon be building a new walkover bridge (for those who park on Walnut, to get across the ditch), to replace the two bridges that have seen better days. Glad to see positive things happening at the Island Ball Park!
Reminiscing 55 years ago (Apr. 14, 1966) — From the newspaper editor: Remember when every up-to-date bank had a metal box on the outside with the shape of a bug on it? This was to advertise the fact that the bank had a burglar alarm system so it would scare off would-be safe crackers. Now, of course, the “bug boxes” have about disappeared. The latest development in burglar protection is evidenced by a sign on the First Security Bank at Island. It says “Protected by Batman.” To paraphrase the song from Oklahoma!, “Things Have Gone About As Far As They Can Go In Island!”
And 45 years ago (Apr. 22, 1976) — The Island 4th, 5th, and 6th grade 4-H Club placed first in the County Jamboree with their club act, “It’s A Small World.” In addition to their championship ribbons, the members were awarded blue ribbons for the best costumes. From the County Jamboree they went to the Green River Area Variety Show in Daviess County and competed against six other club acts from neighboring counties. In this competition they placed second and received blue ribbons. Some of the judges’ comments were: “Excellent act for such a large number of young children,” “Act shows tremendous parental support,” “I wanted to sing along with them!” Helpers with the club act were: Donna Penrod, Norma Drake, Norma Everly, Betty Amos, Marilyn Burden, Ann Trimble, Shirley Nevitt, Dorothy Davis, Florence Ford, Loretta Emery. The 4-H’ers, in order of appearance, were: Stacie Williams, Jennifer Johnson, Teddy Kaye Davis, Tammy Kirtley, Karen Hughes, Sherry Howell, all flowers; Shannon Slinker and Jamie Sharp, both toy soldiers; Kevin Morris, Kim Ford, Libby Coin, Tracy Johnson, Brad Whitaker, Terry Amos, Glen Burden, Robbie Maddox, Terry Lynn Blades, Joey Johnson, Laura Everly, Crystal Everly, Kim Wood, Jimmy Emery, Anita Arnold, Tommy Davis, Rodney Wilkerson, William Kassinger, Gil Hoagland, Scott Morris, Kelly Conrad, Chris Johnson, Butch Trimble, Cindy Boyken, David Drake, Barbie Trimble, Mischell Slinker, Jimmie Nevitt, Ken Vandiver, John Drake, David Blakely, Diana Dillinger, Sandy Arnold, Eddie Nevitt, Tina Gish, Jeff Boyken, Jimmy Ellis, Angie Sharp, Kellie Bullock.
God will go before you, walk beside you, stand behind you. “I am with you always.” — Matthew 28:20. Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
