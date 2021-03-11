I hope everyone is having a great week. As I write this on Sunday, we have had some beautiful, sunny days, which followed all the rain we got. I didn’t realize the flooding until I headed to Calhoun on 138. I saw the water was up beside that road, and then was surprised to see that the Calhoun Lock was completely under water. Hopefully the water level has gone down significantly by the time this edition comes out.
My condolences go out to the family and friends of Kathryn Shutt Thomas, who passed away Feb. 28. A native of Island, she had a 31-year career as a teacher and librarian in McLean County schools. I’m thankful that I escorted her cousin, Hugh Ike Eaton, to meet her one day; she was just a very sweet and gracious lady. I know that she will be greatly missed.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Artie Chandler, Sue Howard, Marilyn Cessna and Whitney Parker. Wishing you all a great day!
It’s nearly spring, and that means spring cleaning. A trip to the McLean County Transfer Station with a pickup-load of stuff costs just $17. They’re open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Call the Road Dept. at 270-273-5307 for the hours of operation. The Transfer Station and Road Dept. are located at 1508 St. Rte. 136E, just west of the high school, and on the north side of the road. Also, if you have any dead cars on your property, call Phillips Enterprises at 270-733-4342 to see how much you can get per vehicle. They’re located at 3323 US-431, just north of Livermore. The amount per vehicle changes from week to week, but the last time I looked at the dollar amount, it had gone up from last year—so it’s a good time to cash in.
Friends of Island is busy working on their next project. Here is some information they shared. The City of Island voted in favor of permitting the purchase and installation of two new street/stop signs, similar to the ones already in place along W. Main Street and Wooden Bridge Park. One will be located at Walnut and Adams (431), the other at Walnut and Hiland—right where Bobby Veach Field (the Island Ballfield) is located. The total cost, including purchase, shipping and installation is just under $2,000. The goal is to improve the area approaching Bobby Veach Field. If you have ever played ball in Island, please consider donating to this enhancement project. Island has a legacy for being the place to play baseball and softball for over a century, until recent years. Our goal is to return to that tradition once again! If we can get 100 people to donate $20, we can have them installed by spring! You can donate via Paypal with the following link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/friendsofIsland, or mail your donation to FOI, PO Box 106, Island, KY 42350. Thank you for being a Friend of Island!
Reminiscing 55 years ago (Mar. 10, 1966) — The Island Jaycees will receive their charter with a dinner Saturday night, March 12. The charter will be presented by Kentucky Jaycee President Tom Gates of Louisville. The Jaycees are a civic service organization whose membership is open to all young men between the ages of 21 through 35 and to associate members who are not in this age group. Purpose of the world-wide organization is the improvement of the communities in which chapters are located, the personal development and leadership training of its members. Both objectives are accomplished through a wide variety of project activities. Island has 25 regular members and 21 associate members now. The banquet is scheduled to begin at 7:30 at the Elementary School on U.S. 431 in Island and is open to everyone. Advance tickets are available by contacting either John Shutt, Island Jaycee president or Buddy Hoagland, treasurer.
And 45 years ago (Mar. 11, 1976) — The Island 5th and 6th grade 4-H club met March 4. Pres. David Drake called the meeting to order. The pledges were led by Tina Gish and Barbara Trimble. Secretary Libby Coin called the roll with 25 members present. The minutes from the last meeting were read and approved. Mrs. Margaret Scott passed out Jamboree tickets for our club to sell. The price is 25 cents per ticket. The club discussed the Jamboree and 4-H camp. Song leader Kim Ford led us in a song, “I’m looking over a 4-H Clover.” Recreation leader, Sherry Howell led us in a game. The next meeting will be April 1.
“Aspire to Inspire before you Expire.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
