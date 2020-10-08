Congratulations are in order for McLean County Clerk (and Islander) Carol Eaton, on her designation as a Commonwealth Ambassador. She has been doing a fantastic job preparing our county for the upcoming election. Great job, Carol!
Remember your pastor this Sunday, Oct. 11, as it is Pastor Appreciation Day. Let your pastor, priest or minister know just how much they are appreciated.
The Benefit for Dana Dickerson at Twice-A-Day Café appears to have gone very well. There will be another fundraiser, a Ghost Hunt Fundraiser, for those 18 and over, on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. until?? at the Battle of Sac grounds. Cost is $15 each, and they will also be serving food and drinks. Dress warmly. All proceeds go to Dana to help with medical bills and travel expenses. She will be out there ghost hunting, too! This fundraiser is sponsored by the South West Paranormal Society, and special guest will be Forrest Land, a descendant of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Cesia Espada and Melody Shocklee; wishing you both a wonderful day!
The upcoming flea market I mentioned last week has now become the “Falloween Day Bazaar.” It will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with the vendors starting at 7 a.m.) at both Island Wooden Bridge Park and in the parking lot of the strip mall. There will be multiple vendors, a costume contest, a family scavenger hunt, silent auction and more. Bridge View Pizzeria will also be selling food and drinks, including lemonade shake-ups at the restaurant. Sounds like a fun day! If you’re interested in reserving a vendor spot, please contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 or Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 270-673-7033. (Please note that this is not an ICDA event.)
The Island Community Development Association will not be having Halloween in the Park this year. While I know this is disappointing for many to hear, please know that in addition to COVID-19 concerns, we are a small group of people, and except for one member, we are all in our 60s, 70s and 80s. Some in our group are just not physically able to help. People enjoy the events the ICDA puts on, but do not want to get involved in the organization. We know that everyone’s busy, but we are all busy, too. Please consider joining the ICDA. We plan to meet again on Nov. 5, and I’ll give more info on that meeting (time and location) as we get closer to the date.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Oct. 9, 1975) — Mr. & Mrs. Don Thomas and children, of Bloomington, Indiana spent the weekend with Donna’s mother and sister, Mrs. Alice Addington and Linda. Mr. & Mrs. Cleveland Kirtley and daughter, Mona Mae, of Knoxville, and Mrs. Anna Kirtley, of Livermore, visited Mr. & Mrs. Jim Yeaden last week. Mr. and Mrs. Kirtley were residents of Island many years ago. The Rev. Frank Wiggington and Mrs. Wiggington were in Provo, Kentucky, Friday. Mr. & Mrs. B.W. (Red) Kirtley have returned home after vacationing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mr. & Mrs. Wesson Freels visited the Amish Settlement near Guthrie, Kentucky, last week. Mr. & Mrs. Taylor Markwell of Central City and Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly enjoyed a seafood dinner at the Boat Dock Restaurant on Barren River near Bowling Green, Sunday. Mr. & Mrs. Ed Don Howell and Patti vacationed in the Smoky Mountains recently. Mrs. Gertie Vandiver spent the weekend in Henderson with her grandson, Jo Vandiver. Mr. & Mrs. Weldon Miller spent Sunday with Mrs. Gertie Vandiver. Mr. & Mrs. William Napier of Columbia, South Carolina were guests of Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly, Monday. They also visited more friends and relatives. Bill was born and reared here. Welcome back anytime, Bill and Ree.
“When life knocks you to your knees, pray.” Wishing everyone a wonderful week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
